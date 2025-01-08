Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- It has only been a fortnight or so since Paulo Josué had to deal with the disappointment of a group-stage exit at the ASEAN Championship with Malaysia.

The Brazilian-born forward has not had much time to wallow in any misery.

With the domestic football season going ahead in tandem with the tournament, Josué's Kuala Lumpur City were also in action while he was away on international duty -- exiting the Malaysia Cup on Dec. 21 following a 6-1 aggregate loss to Johor Darul Ta'zim just a day after Harimau Malaya's hopes of reaching the semifinals of the ASEAN Championship came to an end.

While Josué understandably sat out that tie, he and KL City now switch their attentions to a competition where they have enjoyed more success in this season -- the ASEAN Club Championship.

The City Boys are currently joint-top of Group B as one of two teams to have picked up two wins from as many outings so far.

Following a three-month hiatus, the ASEAN Club Championship returns this week with KL City looking to stay perfect when they visit Singapore Premier League outfit Lion City Sailors at Jalan Besar Stadium on Thursday.

Given Malaysia's ASEAN Championship dream was dashed by a 0-0 draw with Singapore, there could be extra incentive for Josué to inflict some pain on the Sailors -- especially given the fierce rivalry between the two neighbouring countries.

Nonetheless, Josué is adamant he has no interest in dwelling on the past and is instead only looking at future success with his club.

"That already belongs in the past," he told ESPN. "We [Malaysia] cried together in the changing room [and for] one or two days after we didn't qualify.

"Now it's time to move on. We don't have much time to regret the past.

"Of course, we were quite disappointed not to qualify. I think we had a better side than Singapore but unfortunately we couldn't score.

"We lost the opportunity to play a semifinal against Vietnam that would have been great. Both stadiums [in Malaysia and Vietnam] would have been full and they're a good team to face. I think anything could have happened.

"Unfortunately, we didn't qualify so that belongs in the past. We need to focus now especially on the [ASEAN Club Championship] -- to try and qualify this time and get the opportunity to play the semifinals."

Paulo Josué and Kuala Lumpur City have enjoyed their exploits in the 2024-25 ASEAN Club Championship thus far, picking up victories in their opening two matches against Kaya FC-Iloilo and Borneo Samarinda last year. Akma/SPORTFIVE

Acknowledging, with a wry grin, that he is no longer as young as he once was, and that the hectic schedule is taking a toll on him, the 35-year-old was nonetheless one of Malaysia's better performers at the ASEAN Championship.

He was the their only player to score multiple goals and loomed as their likeliest source of a winner after coming on as a substitute against Singapore.

Still, with KL City dealing with a bit of an injury crisis -- with regular starters Brendan Gan and Jovan Motika ruled out for the game against the Sailors -- Josué will likely once again be required to play a pivotal role on Thursday.

"It was quite exhausting last month -- even though I didn't play a lot of games with KL," he explained.

"Now, we have quite a full schedule -- another game three days after tomorrow. It's very tough, especially for me -- I'm not that young anymore.

"That's what we have to face. We don't have a big squad so we'll need to adapt very well. That's why we should, in my point of view, focus a lot on the [ASEAN Club Championship].

"I think we have a great, great opportunity to qualify for the semifinals. It's a great tournament and it's nice to be a part of.

"I'm not saying we should give up [on the Malaysia Super League] but maybe we won't be able to compete properly because it [the schedule] will be quite tight.

"Of course we want to win [as many games domestically] but it won't be easy, so maybe we need to focus more on the [ASEAN Club Championship]."

And while KL City find themselves at opposite ends of the table from the Sailors, who lost their opening two games, coach Miroslav Kuljanac is aware of the threat their opponents will pose -- especially given they marched on to the knockout round of the AFC Champions League Two just last month.

"We cannot be [too] confident in winning," said Kuljanac, who had plied his trade in Singapore previously when the SPL was still known as the S.League for the now-defunct Woodlands Wellington. "But we've come here to play good football.

"After our last two wins, we are also trying to get more points. There are three more games. We have full respect to Lion City, especially with their [recent] results.

"As I've always said, my main focus is on my team. We had some problems last month -- a lot of injuries, while some players only joined us at the beginning of the year.

"I hope whoever plays will be 100% ready to fight for us."