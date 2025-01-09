How to watch FA Cup third round: ESPN+ schedule

The third round of the Emirates FA Cup is one of the biggest weekends on the English soccer calendar. The 2024-25 campaign heads into that stage Thursday, with three matches kicking off the action exclusively on ESPN+. The third-round slate features a total of 32 matches available on the streaming platform, including Sunday's showdown between rivals Arsenal and defending FA Cup champion Manchester United. United defeated Manchester City 2-1 in last season's final to win their 13th FA Cup title. That trails only Arsenal's 14 for the most by a single club.
Here are key facts about the third round of the FA Cup:
How can fans watch?
What is the third-round schedule?
*All times Eastern
Thursday
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff City: 2 p.m. on ESPN+
Everton vs. Peterborough United: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Fulham vs. Watford: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Friday
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Portsmouth: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Aston Villa vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Saturday
Birmingham City vs. Lincoln City: 7 a.m. on ESPN+
Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 7 a.m. on ESPN+
Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn Rovers: 7 a.m. on ESPN+
Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley: 7:15 a.m. on ESPN+
Leicester City vs. Queens Park Rangers: 9 a.m. on ESPN+
AFC Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion: 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Brentford vs. Plymouth Argyle: 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Chelsea vs. Morecambe: 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Exeter City vs. Oxford United: 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town: 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Preston North End vs. Charlton Athletic: 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Reading vs. Burnley: 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Sunderland vs. Stoke City: 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Leeds United vs. Harrogate Town: 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Manchester City vs. Salford City: 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Coventry City vs. Sheffield Wednesday: 1 p.m. on ESPN+
Leyton Orient vs. Derby County: 1 p.m. on ESPN+
Mansfield Town vs. Wigan Athletic: 1 p.m. on ESPN+
Sunday
Hull City vs. Doncaster Rovers: 7 a.m. on ESPN+
Tamworth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 7:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Arsenal vs. Manchester United: 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Crystal Palace vs. Stockport County: 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Ipswich Town vs. Bristol Rovers: 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Newcastle United vs. Bromley: 10 a.m. on ESPN+
Southampton vs. Swansea City: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Monday
Millwall vs. Dagenham & Redbridge: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+
