          How to watch FA Cup third round: ESPN+ schedule

          Can Manchester United win the FA Cup for a second year in a row? Getty
          Jan 9, 2025, 02:55 PM

          The third round of the Emirates FA Cup is one of the biggest weekends on the English soccer calendar. The 2024-25 campaign heads into that stage Thursday, with three matches kicking off the action exclusively on ESPN+. The third-round slate features a total of 32 matches available on the streaming platform, including Sunday's showdown between rivals Arsenal and defending FA Cup champion Manchester United. United defeated Manchester City 2-1 in last season's final to win their 13th FA Cup title. That trails only Arsenal's 14 for the most by a single club.

          Here are key facts about the third round of the FA Cup:

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can catch all the action in the FA Cup streaming hub.

          What is the third-round schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Thursday

          Sheffield United vs. Cardiff City: 2 p.m. on ESPN+

          Everton vs. Peterborough United: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

          Fulham vs. Watford: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

          Friday

          Wycombe Wanderers vs. Portsmouth: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

          Aston Villa vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. on ESPN+

          Saturday

          Birmingham City vs. Lincoln City: 7 a.m. on ESPN+

          Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 7 a.m. on ESPN+

          Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn Rovers: 7 a.m. on ESPN+

          Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley: 7:15 a.m. on ESPN+

          Leicester City vs. Queens Park Rangers: 9 a.m. on ESPN+

          AFC Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Brentford vs. Plymouth Argyle: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Chelsea vs. Morecambe: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Exeter City vs. Oxford United: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Preston North End vs. Charlton Athletic: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Reading vs. Burnley: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Sunderland vs. Stoke City: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Leeds United vs. Harrogate Town: 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+

          Manchester City vs. Salford City: 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+

          Coventry City vs. Sheffield Wednesday: 1 p.m. on ESPN+

          Leyton Orient vs. Derby County: 1 p.m. on ESPN+

          Mansfield Town vs. Wigan Athletic: 1 p.m. on ESPN+

          Sunday

          Hull City vs. Doncaster Rovers: 7 a.m. on ESPN+

          Tamworth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 7:30 a.m. on ESPN+

          Arsenal vs. Manchester United: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Crystal Palace vs. Stockport County: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Ipswich Town vs. Bristol Rovers: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Newcastle United vs. Bromley: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          Southampton vs. Swansea City: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+

          Monday

          Millwall vs. Dagenham & Redbridge: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

          How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

