How to watch FA Cup third round: ESPN+ schedule

The third round of the Emirates FA Cup is one of the biggest weekends on the English soccer calendar. The 2024-25 campaign heads into that stage Thursday, with three matches kicking off the action exclusively on ESPN+. The third-round slate features a total of 32 matches available on the streaming platform, including Sunday's showdown between rivals Arsenal and defending FA Cup champion Manchester United. United defeated Manchester City 2-1 in last season's final to win their 13th FA Cup title. That trails only Arsenal's 14 for the most by a single club.

Here are key facts about the third round of the FA Cup:

How can fans watch?

What is the third-round schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff City: 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Everton vs. Peterborough United: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Fulham vs. Watford: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Friday

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Portsmouth: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Aston Villa vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday

Birmingham City vs. Lincoln City: 7 a.m. on ESPN+

Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 7 a.m. on ESPN+

Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn Rovers: 7 a.m. on ESPN+

Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley: 7:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Leicester City vs. Queens Park Rangers: 9 a.m. on ESPN+

AFC Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Brentford vs. Plymouth Argyle: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Chelsea vs. Morecambe: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Exeter City vs. Oxford United: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Preston North End vs. Charlton Athletic: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Reading vs. Burnley: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Sunderland vs. Stoke City: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Leeds United vs. Harrogate Town: 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Manchester City vs. Salford City: 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Coventry City vs. Sheffield Wednesday: 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Leyton Orient vs. Derby County: 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Mansfield Town vs. Wigan Athletic: 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday

Hull City vs. Doncaster Rovers: 7 a.m. on ESPN+

Tamworth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 7:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Arsenal vs. Manchester United: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Crystal Palace vs. Stockport County: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Ipswich Town vs. Bristol Rovers: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Newcastle United vs. Bromley: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Southampton vs. Swansea City: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Monday

Millwall vs. Dagenham & Redbridge: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

