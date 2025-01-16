Open Extended Reactions

Angel City FC has appointed Mark Parsons as the team's new sporting director ahead of the 2025 NWSL season to oversee all matters related to soccer operations.

He will report to ACFC co-founder and president Julie Uhrman, while supervising the technical staff, scouting and analytics departments, sports medical and player care.

"It is an honor to become part of Angel City Football Club, a trailblazing and ambitious organization setting new standards in the game," Parsons said in a statement. "I am grateful to Willow, Bob, and Julie for their trust and look forward to working closely with ownership and the exceptional leadership team to build on the solid foundation they've established. My focus is to foster a culture of excellence, development, and togetherness that elevates ACFC to new heights, with the goal of bringing championships home to the city of Los Angeles."

Parsons joins Angel City after serving time with both the Washington Spirit (2013-2015) and the Portland Thorns (2015-2021). The former manager lifted six trophies while leading the Thorns, including two NWSL shields in 2016 and 2021 as well as the 2017 NWSL championship to make him the only coach in league history to have won the shield, championship and NWSL Challenge Cup.

Parson also worked with the Netherlands women's team for a year before returning to the NWSL in 2022.

"Mark brings exceptional experience in the domestic and global game," said Uhrman. "As we enter 2025 with the opening of our state-of-the-art 50,000-square-foot performance center, Mark will lead our sporting operations, driving our culture and championship ambitions alongside our outstanding leadership team and staff.

"Together, we aim to set a high standard for excellence-on and off the pitch-and we're ready to bring home the championship in this exciting new chapter."

Angel City missed the playoffs last season after ending the 2024 campaign in 12th place with a record of 7W-13L-6D.