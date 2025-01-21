Mohun Bagan drop points in ISL title race after Chennaiyin draw

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is in full swing, and with games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

The report on all matches from matchweek 17 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 18 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first:

Chennaiyin 0-0 Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan Super Giant were held to a 0-0 draw by Chennaiyin FC after an insipid performance from the league leaders in a largely uneventful game, which saw only three shots on target by both teams combined.

In fact, it was Chennaiyin who came closest to breaking the deadlock when Wilmar Jordan Gil somehow found space for himself in the box and hit the woodwork. Late in the second half, Chennaiyin skipper Ryan Edwards could, and really should, have won them the game after he was afforded a free header from point-blank range off a pinpoint Connor Shields cross, but he put his effort wide.

Bagan have extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points, having played a game or two more than the teams immediately below them. Chennaiyin are 10th, six points behind sixth-placed Mumbai City FC, who have played a game less than them.

