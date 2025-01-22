Ali Krieger stresses the importance of Christen Press and urges every team to make an offer for the winger. (2:03)

The NWSL released the schedule for the 2025 campaign that will feature two simultaneous regular season-openers on March 14, a Rivalry Weekend on Aug. 8-10, and the return of Decision Day on Nov. 2.

March's two season-openers are highlighted by current title-holders Orlando Pride hosting the Chicago Stars, and 2024 finalists Washington Spirit visiting the Houston Dash, both of which will be played at 8 p.m. ET. Ahead of the openers, Orlando will host Washington on March 7 for 2025's NWSL Challenge Cup.

The league's Rivalry Weekend will include three summer clashes: San Diego Wave vs. Angel City FC in the SoCal Rivalry (Aug. 9), Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit in the East Coast Rivalry (Aug. 9), and Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign in the Cascadia Rivalry (Aug. 10).

All 14 clubs will take part on Nov. 2's Decision Day during the final day of the regular season.

In total, 182 regular season matches and seven playoff games will be played across a 26-week span, which will culminate with the quarterfinals on Nov. 7-9, semifinals on Nov. 14-16, and the NWSL Championship on Nov. 22.

Similar to last season's broadcast deal, matches will be showcased on ESPN/ABC, Prime Video, Scripps' ION network, CBS/Paramount+, and NWSL+. The league also noted that international distribution will "be announced at a later date."

In Wednesday's announcement, no plans were revealed regarding a possible return of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Earlier this month, the league announced that there would be a CBA-mandated break during June 23-29 and the month of July during confederation tournaments, and that during this time, "NWSL clubs will have flexibility to compete in matches against other professional women's teams, including international opponents, ensuring continued competition for all NWSL players."

The 2025 campaign will be the first full season under sweeping changes that were made in the CBA last August.