Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has rallied around Pep Guardiola and said the struggling Manchester City boss needs support.

A run of two wins in seven European games has left City's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase under threat.

Chelsea visit the Premier League champions, who are fifth in the table, on Saturday. They trail Maresca's side in fourth by two points, after a dismal run in the lead-up to Christmas.

City are yet to fully emerge from their surprise slump and a 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, when they squandered a two-goal lead, has left them outside of the Champions League's playoff places with one-game of the league phase remaining.

"Pep is strong enough in this kind of thing. But for sure, like any human being, he needs support in this moment, for the last eight or nine years, they were always on top," Maresca told reporters on Friday.

City are 25th in the Champions League standings and need to finish in the top 24 in order to keep their hopes alive. Guardiola has never failed to reach the competition's knockout stage in his managerial career.

Maresca said that Chelsea will find it difficult to beat City, despite their poor form.

Maresca's side have also suffered a slump and have one win in their last six league games, compared to City's three.

"With this club and these players, when they are in a difficult moment, they want to show how good they are. I don't think there is ever a good moment to play City," he said.

"It is normal in football to live moments like they are in. For sure, they will be back to winning trophies soon."

Maresca has a long history with City having worked as a coach at the club before leaving to take on the manager's job at Parma.

After being sacked by the Italian side, he returned to City to work as an assistant to Guardiola during their treble-winning season in 2022-23 and said he is eternally thankful to the club.

"My relationship with Pep and the club, is fantastic. I will always be thankful to City for the trust they showed in me, because they called me back after an Italian club sacked me after two or three months," he added.

Maresca confirmed midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss Saturday's match at City through injury but Enzo Fernández and Levi Colwill, who missed Monday's 3-1 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, could be available.