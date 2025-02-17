Real Madrid vs Man City Champions League: How to watch, stats, lineups

Defending champions Real Madrid host Manchester City in the second leg of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League playoff, after a 3-2 first leg win at the Etihad Stadium last week. Pep Guardiola's team were leading 2-1 until the 86th minute after Erling Haaland's brace, but Brahm Díaz and Jude Bellingham scored late goals to ensure that Carlo Ancelotti's men take an advantage back to the Bernabéu.

Over the weekend, City were dominant in the Premier League, with Omar Marmoush scoring a hat trick, as they beat Newcastle United 4-0 at the Etihad. Madrid, on the other hand, had a tough LaLiga game against Osasuna in which Bellingham was sent off, as they only managed a 1-1 draw.

Here's everything you need to know about this crucial second leg match in the Spanish capitan:

How to Watch:

All the matches will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery + in the UK and on Paramount + in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, February 19 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]

Venue: Bernabéu stadium, Madrid

Referee: Daniele Orsato

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati

Goals from Brahim Díaz and Jude Bellingham helped earn Real Madrid a narrow lead ahead of the second leg at the Bernabéu. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Team News:

Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger, D, thigh, DOUBT

Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return September

David Alaba, D, muscle injury, DOUBT

Eder Militao, D, knee, OUT, estimated return late December

Lucas Vazquez, D, muscle, OUT, estimated return early March

Manchester City

Erling Haaland, F, knee, DOUBT

Jack Grealish, M, groin, DOUBT

Manuel Akanji, D, muscle, OUT, estimated return early March

Oscar Bobb, M/F, broken leg, DOUBT

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul 1

Expected Lineup:

Real Madrid

GK: Thibaut Courtois

LB: Ferland Mendy | CB: Raul Asencio | CB: Aurelien Tchouameni | RB: Federico Valverde

CM: Jude Bellingham | CM: Eduardo Camavinga | CM: Dani Ceballos

LW: Vinicius Junior | CF: Kylian Mbappe | RW: Rodrygo

Manchester City

GK: Ederson

LB: Josko Gvardiol | CB: Abdukodir Khusanov | CB: John Stones | RB: Rico Lewis

CM: Bernardo Silva | CM: Mateo Kovacic | CM: Kevin De Bruyne

LW: Omar Marmoush | CF: Erling Haaland | RW: Phil Foden

Stats:

4 - Real Madrid have advanced in the last four Champions League knockout stage ties when conceding the opening goal in the first leg. The last time they failed to do so was in the 2021 semifinal against Chelsea.

1 - Only once before have Real Madrid not advanced to the next round in a Champions League knockout tie after winning the first leg away from home -- that was against Ajax in the 2019 round of 16.

Latest news and analysis:

Vinícius Júnior: Man City Ballon d'Or banner gave me 'more strength'

Vinícius Júnior said a banner from Manchester City fans -- backing Rodri in their Ballon d'Or dispute -- helped inspire him to put in a man-of-the-match performance in Real Madrid's 3-2 comeback win last week.

Guardiola hopeful Haaland can face Real Madrid

The Man City manager admitted to being "scared" by the forward's second-half injury against Newcastle.