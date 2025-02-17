        <
          Real Madrid vs Man City Champions League: How to watch, stats, lineups

          Feb 17, 2025, 10:30 AM

          Defending champions Real Madrid host Manchester City in the second leg of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League playoff, after a 3-2 first leg win at the Etihad Stadium last week. Pep Guardiola's team were leading 2-1 until the 86th minute after Erling Haaland's brace, but Brahm Díaz and Jude Bellingham scored late goals to ensure that Carlo Ancelotti's men take an advantage back to the Bernabéu.

          Over the weekend, City were dominant in the Premier League, with Omar Marmoush scoring a hat trick, as they beat Newcastle United 4-0 at the Etihad. Madrid, on the other hand, had a tough LaLiga game against Osasuna in which Bellingham was sent off, as they only managed a 1-1 draw.

          Here's everything you need to know about this crucial second leg match in the Spanish capitan:

          How to Watch:

          All the matches will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery + in the UK and on Paramount + in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

          Key Details:

          Date: Wednesday, February 19 at 8 p.m. UK GMT [3 p.m. ET]

          Venue: Bernabéu stadium, Madrid

          Referee: Daniele Orsato

          VAR: Massimiliano Irrati

          Team News:

          Real Madrid

          Antonio Rudiger, D, thigh, DOUBT

          Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return September

          David Alaba, D, muscle injury, DOUBT

          Eder Militao, D, knee, OUT, estimated return late December

          Lucas Vazquez, D, muscle, OUT, estimated return early March

          Manchester City

          Erling Haaland, F, knee, DOUBT

          Jack Grealish, M, groin, DOUBT

          Manuel Akanji, D, muscle, OUT, estimated return early March

          Oscar Bobb, M/F, broken leg, DOUBT

          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul 1

          Expected Lineup:

          Real Madrid

          GK: Thibaut Courtois

          LB: Ferland Mendy | CB: Raul Asencio | CB: Aurelien Tchouameni | RB: Federico Valverde

          CM: Jude Bellingham | CM: Eduardo Camavinga | CM: Dani Ceballos

          LW: Vinicius Junior | CF: Kylian Mbappe | RW: Rodrygo

          Manchester City

          GK: Ederson

          LB: Josko Gvardiol | CB: Abdukodir Khusanov | CB: John Stones | RB: Rico Lewis

          CM: Bernardo Silva | CM: Mateo Kovacic | CM: Kevin De Bruyne

          LW: Omar Marmoush | CF: Erling Haaland | RW: Phil Foden

          Stats:

          4 - Real Madrid have advanced in the last four Champions League knockout stage ties when conceding the opening goal in the first leg. The last time they failed to do so was in the 2021 semifinal against Chelsea.

          1 - Only once before have Real Madrid not advanced to the next round in a Champions League knockout tie after winning the first leg away from home -- that was against Ajax in the 2019 round of 16.

          Latest news and analysis:

          Vinícius Júnior: Man City Ballon d'Or banner gave me 'more strength'

          Vinícius Júnior said a banner from Manchester City fans -- backing Rodri in their Ballon d'Or dispute -- helped inspire him to put in a man-of-the-match performance in Real Madrid's 3-2 comeback win last week.

          Guardiola hopeful Haaland can face Real Madrid

          The Man City manager admitted to being "scared" by the forward's second-half injury against Newcastle.