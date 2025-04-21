Julien Laurens and Don Hutchison react to Robert Lewandowski going off injured in Barcelona's win vs. Celta Vigo. (1:06)

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah has said will leave the club this summer, although he would not specify where he might end up.

Tah, whose contract expires in July, has been linked with a move to Barcelona, and sources have told ESPN he is on their radar as they prioritise signing a centre-back this summer despite their ongoing financial issues.

Leverkusen drew 1-1 with St. Pauli on Sunday, and after the game Tah confirmed he will not be staying at the club much longer.

"I don't have a timeframe [on my departure], but the club knows about it," Tah said, as quoted by German news outlet Kicker.

"As I have always done, I've communicated everything very openly. Everything was said from the beginning. There was a point when I made the decision not to extend my contract and not to stay here and that's how it's going now."