Manchester United are exploring the possibility of triggering the release clause in Matheus Cunha's contract at Wolves, a source has told ESPN.

United are looking to bolster their attack this summer and have identified Cunha as one of their top targets.

A source has told ESPN that the club have received positive indications about his willingness to move to Old Trafford if he is allowed to open formal negotiations.

Cunha is available in a £62.5 million ($83.6m) deal, although there is competition for his signature from a number of Premier League clubs.

Matheus Cunha has drawn interest from some of Europe's top clubs following his performances for Wolves. Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images

The 25-year-old expects to leave Molineux ahead of next season.

He signed a new contract with Wolves in February on the understanding that he would be allowed to move in the summer.

Wolves confirmed their Premier League survival with a 1-0 win over United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Head coach Ruben Amorim was seen deep in conversation with the forward at full-time and name-checked the Brazilian in his pre-match news conference.

Since arriving in England from Atlético Madrid initially on loan in January 2023, Cunha has scored 32 league goals -- including 16 this season.

A source has told ESPN that one of the reasons he is being targeted by United is his effectiveness in the 3-4-3 system employed by coach Vitor Pereira -- the same tactical set up used by Amorim.

Cunha has been identified to fill one of the two No.10 roles behind the central striker. United are also in the market for a new centre forward in the summer with Liam Delap and Victor Osimhen two of the names in the frame.