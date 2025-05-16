'Van Dijk & Salah are more Scouse than him now' - Paddy Pimblett's full Trent rant (2:00)

UFC lightweight and die-hard Liverpool fan Paddy Pimblett has expressed his frustration at Trent Alexander-Arnold's exit from the club, telling ESPN he believes the defender should not be at their Premier League trophy parade because of the way his departure unfolded.

Pimblett is considered a cult hero in Liverpool thanks to his work in the community as well as his status as a top UFC lightweight contender.

Last month, the 30-year-old knocked out Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in a career-best performance. He is ESPN's No. 6-ranked UFC lightweight.

He is also a lifelong Liverpool fan. In an interview with ESPN, he said that he booed Alexander-Arnold when he came on as a substitute against Arsenal at Anfield last week.

Alexander-Arnold had said that it had been a difficult decision to leave.

"I think first and foremost, I want to say it's not an easy decision and there's a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it," Alexander-Arnold said when he announced he would leave the club. "I've been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I've ever wanted to here."

Asked how he felt about Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave the club, Pimblett told ESPN: "I've never ever in my life seen one of our players get booed. That's how you know it's real.

"It's standard. If you're going to string your club along ... You're meant to be a scouser lad."

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett is a lifelong Liverpool fan. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

While Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both signed new contracts, Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will leave the club and is expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

"Van Dijk and Salah are now more scousers than he is, simple as that," Pimblett said. "They were talking all year about wanting to stay, wanting to sign a new contract.

"He just didn't do an interview about it because he knew he was leaving."

"Even that pitiful video he put out ... Reading a teleprompter. Nothing that he said was from his heart. He didn't even get emotional, if I was leaving Liverpool Football Club I'd be crying my eyes out. He's forgotten where he's come from."

Pimblett said he was also frustrated at the criticism Liverpool fans have received after Alexander-Arnold was booed at Anfield against Arsenal.

"He strung us along. No one should be able to tell us how we feel," he said.

"All the pundits and that, don't try and tell me how I should feel. If I feel like booing him, I'll boo him. It's as simple as that. He shouldn't be at the trophy parade because it will just bring the mood down."

The Liverpool trophy parade has been set for May 26, beginning from Allerton Maze and ending at Blundell Street.