2025 FC 100: Bellingham among best attacking midfielders in men's soccer

Mischief, creativity, pace and confidence: These are the stock tools of the best attacking midfielders. Sometimes referred to as the No. 10, these guys are as comfortable scoring the goals as they are teeing up teammates. With free rein to drift around the pitch and exploit the space, their ability to conjure something from nothing makes them the most entertaining players around.

All stats provided by ESPN Research, all ages and teams correct as of June 1.

Despite Real Madrid's underwhelming finish to the 2024-25 season, Bellingham, middle, still earned top honors in the attacking midfielder ballot. Illustration by Masa

What makes him special: Diminutive Argentine playmakers have the unfortunate burden of being compared to a certain Miami-based maestro, but Almada is integral to Argentina's post-Messi era in his own right.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: Completed 47 crosses in Ligue 1 this season, behind only Rayan Cherki for the most on Lyon since arriving at the club in January.

Why he's on the list: The Messi comparisons are inevitable, as it's something all emerging Argentine forwards shoulder. But when Lyon announced his loan from Botafogo in January, they even used some Messi stardust to unveil Almada. The player received a fake text message from "Lionel" telling him to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo's comments that the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1 -- some introduction. And all this while Lyon were meant to be under a transfer embargo. (Botafogo and Lyon are sister clubs under Eagle Football Holdings, so he went over on a free loan.)

It's fair to say his arrival in one of the culinary capitals of the world irked some of Lyon's rivals, but Almada has glided through the noise. He already has a World Cup to his name, and has helped Argentina qualify for the 2026 edition. He had to work his way into the Lyon team off the bench, but his magic feet helped take them to the Europa League quarterfinals (where they were undone by Harry Maguire's granite head) and lifted them into the top half of Ligue 1.

What he says: "Obviously, each player makes their own career, their own life, and Messi is a great example. For me, my main idol was always [Juan Román] Riquelme."

What they say: "He has great qualities, plays well between the lines, is intelligent and has made some very good substitutions so far. He deserves to start; he will be an important player for the future. He is an attacking player but he works hard in defense." -- Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca

What's next: Almada's loan expires on June 30. When Botafogo signed him from Atlanta United in July 2024 for $21 million (with another $9m in add-ons), it was on a deal through 2029, so it remains to be seen what Almada's next steps look like. You can see him back at Lyon for the start of next season in one way or another, especially if the club offloads playmaker Cherki this summer. -- Tom Hamilton

What makes him special: At 25 years old, he already has three LaLiga hat tricks to his name and has enjoyed the best season of his career, naturally leading to plenty of interest from the Premier League.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: Tied for fourth most in LaLiga with nine result-changing goals.

Why he's on the list: It's no coincidence that Athletic Club slumped so alarmingly against Manchester United in the Europa League with Sancet absent due to a hamstring injury. He has been one of the standout players in LaLiga this season, and the heartbeat of this Athletic side. He's third for goals per match this term in LaLiga (behind Kylian Mbappé and Robert Lewandowski), even though it hasn't been a straightforward season for the attacking midfielder.

Playing through persistent ankle trouble all season long, Sancet can play in both the No. 8 and No. 10 roles, and has the ability to glide through matches, finding the right time to land a killer blow. At 6-foot-2, he's hardly inconspicuous, but he has slotted into the middle of Athletic's attack with ease, dovetailing wonderfully with Iñaki and Nico Williams.

What he says: "One, two, three, three goals and three points." -- Sancet, in Basque, after his hat trick for Athletic against Girona in February

What they say: "He's making a great effort, because he has a problem with his ankle, and he's playing with a degree of pain. Even so, well, he's performing at a top level and we expect a lot from him." -- Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde

What's next: He has been linked with just about every big-spending Premier League club this season, with his release clause reportedly at €80 million. He's under contract through 2032, so a club will have to pay the full amount to pry him away from the Basque side. -- Tom Hamilton

What makes him special: Cage footballer turned south London baller, Eze was instrumental in Palace's run to the 2024-25 FA Cup, the club's first-ever major trophy.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: Scored four goals in the FA Cup, the most by a Premier League player and tied for second most by any player.

Why he's on the list: There were times when it appeared Eze would never quite deliver on his potential as injuries took their toll. But now, aged 26, the England international is hitting his stride. Used as a winger and a central midfielder, he appears to have found his home as a left-sided No. 10, displaying a clever eye for a pass and a dazzling dribbling ability that make him a nightmare for defenders.

Eze has registered 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for Palace this season, with the campaign ranking as his most prolific by some distance. Always willing to try his luck from distance, Eze has benefitted from persistent encouragement to express himself more freely and almost everything good Palace do in possession now goes through him.

What he says: "I believe this gift I've got, it comes from God. So there's a responsibility to honor it, to keep going, and to make the most of it. I trust that even when things are difficult, it's all part of the journey. Life's about riding those waves and trusting that better days are ahead."

What they say: "Who's a better player than Eze? For me, he's absolutely top. ... He's always dangerous because he has the quality and ability [one-on-one], he's such an unbelievable finisher, in some situations he can improve, he's a guy who can always score and he's someone who everyone likes." -- Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner

What's next: Crystal Palace face a battle to keep Eze at the club this summer. He has a £60 million release clause in his contract, which has two years left to run. -- James Olley

What makes him special: Rogers has it all -- youth, power, intensity, skills, hunger, energy, confidence -- and is just getting started.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: His 14 goals this season in all competitions was the second most by any player on a Premier League club age 22 or younger (Cole Palmer, 15).

Why he's on the list: Nobody could have predicted that Rogers would make this list at the start of the season in August. Not even the most optimistic Aston Villa fan could have guessed that their 22-year-old forward would have this season. He has been Villa's best and most consistent player, the biggest revelation of their Premier League season, and he even celebrated his England debut back in November as the Three Lions thrashed Greece.

After six months to settle and understand the requirements of the English top flight, manager Unai Emery and Villa after his move from Middlesbrough in January 2024, he has taken his game to another level. Whether he plays as a second striker, on his own up front, wide on the right (the most often) or on the left, he has been so good. Rogers is still a bit raw and his decision-making needs to improve, but Aston Villa have a gem on their books.

What he says: "I have come a long way in terms of my development but I know there is still improvement to be made. I just want to improve always and get better, and Unai Emery is the perfect person for that."

What they say: "He has got the world at his feet. He always wants to work and has the ability to take people on. I am not going to big him up too much as I don't want his head getting too big, but he's got it all." -- Aston Villa teammate Ollie Watkins

What's next: Rogers already played the most minutes this campaign for a Villa outfield player because he was such a key player for Emery, and he will be even more essential next season. Expect more goals, more assists and more differences made in the Premier League -- and more England minutes, too. -- Julien Laurens

What makes him special: Work rate and energy to go with his undoubted talent as a goal-scoring midfielder, he has maximized his potential since moving to Serie A.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: Scored 12 Serie A goals, the most among midfielders.

Why he's on the list: It feels like McTominay is finally being appreciated. After coming through Manchester United's academy, he had begun to earn a reputation as a squad player and a utility man. But over the past two years, he has put all that to bed. His goals from midfield were key to guiding Scotland to Euro 2024 and last season, despite not always starting, he scored 10 goals for Erik ten Hag's United.

With the club under pressure because of profit and sustainability rules, he was allowed to leave for Napoli last summer despite Ten Hag's protests. Now in Naples, his stock has risen even further after playing a key role on Antonio Conte's team to claim the Serie A title. His 12 league goals this season -- many of them crucial, including the title-clincher against Cagliari -- helped earn him the league's MVP award and cult-hero status among the fans.

What he says: "When I got into the first team, I was quite misprofiled in where I was playing. It wasn't the fault of any coaches. My strengths have always been getting into the box, scoring goals, being a problem in there. But I was being used as a No. 6, or as a center back, and that has never really been my game."

What they say: "Scott is a complete player, versatile, who can play behind the striker, he can play in a three-man midfield, play in a two-man midfield or even wide in a 5-4-1 with license to attack." -- Conte

What's next: After thriving in his first year in Italy, McTominay will naturally attract interest from Premier League clubs looking to bring him back to England. That said, he has shown no signs of being unsettled at Napoli, and they will be desperate to keep him. -- Rob Dawson

What makes him special: Isco's renaissance at Real Betis is a remarkable story, as he's gone from the despair of being without a club to rediscovering his best form as a game-changing playmaker.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: Led Real Betis with 17 goal contributions in LaLiga -- no other player on the team had more than 11.

Why he's on the list: In a sense, Isco has had three careers. There was the one when he was signed by Real Madrid in 2013 and was regarded as one of the most exciting playmakers in world football. Then came a run of injuries and problems with form, and his minutes fell away. He ended up at Sevilla in 2022 on a free transfer before being released in December that year. He spent seven months in the wilderness before Real Betis picked him up in July 2023, where he has since flourished.

Last season, he looked to be on the verge of a Spain recall before suffering a broken leg in May, ruling him out of the Euros. Further complications meant he returned to match action only in December. Since then, he has chipped in with 12 goals and nine assists for Los Verdiblancos and has helped guide them to the UEFA Europa Conference League final. The surprising thing: At age 33, he's widely perceived to be playing the best soccer of his career.

What he says: "I'm like a little kid at Disneyland now."

What they say: "I think Isco is the best teammate I have had in my career. He is at another level. We are lucky to have a player like him at Betis. I hope he returns to the national team, but the most important thing is that with his level he leads us to achieve our objectives with Betis." -- Real Betis teammate Cédric Bakambu

What's next: Isco's renaissance should continue at Real Betis, as his contract runs through 2027. Having already endured so much in his career, he'll be targeting national honors and further progress with Real Betis. -- Tom Hamilton

What makes him special: A classic old-school midfielder who can tackle, get box-to-box, create and score goals.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: Led Nottingham Forest with 51 chances created in the Premier League.

Why he's on the list: Forest shocked English football when they signed Gibbs-White from Wolves in a £25m transfer -- with £17m in add-ons -- in the summer of 2022. At the time, Gibbs-White had just completed a seasonlong loan at Sheffield United in the Championship, making this look like a huge fee for a player without sustained Premier League experience, but the deal has since looked like a bargain. The 25-year-old's form on both sides of the ball for Forest as they wrapped up seventh place, and a spot in next season's UEFA Europa Conference League, earned him an England call-up as bigger things beckon for the fashion-loving playmaker.

What he says: "It's just been incredible [this season] ... we've been winning games home and away. I just really embraced this season of just playing football week in, week out."

What they say: "If he wants to go to a World Cup he'll probably believe that [England manager] Thomas Tuchel wants him in a Champions League team, either in England or Europe somewhere" -- former Nottingham Forest midfielder Steve Hodge

What's next: Even though Forest have a European campaign to look forward to next season, they face a tough battle to keep him at the club. Manchester City's interest is strong, with the club looking to rebuild an aging midfield, and other top sides will be monitoring the situation. He has plenty of options to consider, and he'll also want to be playing regularly in order to secure a place in England's World Cup squad. -- Mark Ogden

What makes him special: He's equal parts scorer and facilitator, he can play on the left or right, he's already made nearly 30 national team appearances, and he just turned 22 in April.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 16

One key stat: Led RB Leipzig with 7 assists in the Bundesliga.

Why he's on the list: When RB Leipzig lost Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool, the club looked to Simons to fill the gap. First on loan, and then on a permanent deal, he has done so with aplomb. In two seasons in Leipzig, he has combined for 21 goals with 21 assists in all competitions. His finishing is well above average, and while injuries limited him to 70% of Leipzig's league minutes in 2024-25, he still finished first on the team in assists (seven), first in progressive carries (222) and first in duels (305).

RBL was disappointing this season, but that had nothing to do with Simons' work -- if they did anything good whatsoever, he was probably behind it.

What he says: "If you were to ask me [what he prefers, goals or assists] years ago, I would say providing assists. But nowadays I would say scoring goals. Just because when you score, the adrenaline rush you get is just different. So I would say scoring goals."

What they say: "He wants to be a key player, he wants to be a leader for him to make the next step. And afterwards, yeah, everything is possible for him. He embodies what we as a club are: no limits, [and] we can reach everything. We try to reach the maximum as a team with all our players and of course with Xavi as a key player in our offensive." -- RB Leipzig managing director for sport Marcel Schäfer

What's next: Simons made his Leipzig move permanent only in January, but following the Red Bull club's poor Bundesliga campaign -- for the first time in nine years, they won't be playing in a European competition next season -- he could be moving on already. All the major English clubs (and Bayern) will be interested. -- Bill Connelly

What makes him special: He is Liverpool's Mr. Relentless, with his energy and creativity proving essential to the Reds' title march this season.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): Unranked.

One key stat: Tied for second-most Premier League assists by a Liverpool player with six.

Why he's on the list: When Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League in 2023, the lack of energy and dynamism in midfield were among the key reasons why. Szoboszlai was brought in that same summer as part of the Reds' midfield rebuild and in his second season in England, he has shown exactly why the club identified him as one of their main targets. If Alexis Mac Allister is the heartbeat of Liverpool's midfield, then Szoboszlai is the engine. His tenacity and running power is at the heart of how Slot's side plays. Szoboszlai has also shown a willingness to play in either a deeper or more advanced role in order to help the team, adding six goals and six league assists on their way to winning the Premier League.

What he says: "I would say this is the happiest I have been in my career so far, on and off the pitch. I think there's even more in me that's going to come also."

What they say: "He's, in my opinion, a bit underestimated -- not by me -- but he doesn't always get the credit for the fact he's very important for this team because his work rate is unbelievable. He just keeps on running with the highest intensity and that is so important for a team that wants to compete for something." -- Liverpool manager Arne Slot

What's next: At 24, Szoboszlai's best years are still ahead of him. He has eight goals and nine assists in all competitions this season, but his quality on the ball means he should be aiming for double figures in both categories next term. -- Beth Lindop

6. Bruno FERNANDES, Manchester United/Portugal, 30

What makes him special: Blessed with abundant tenacity, creativity and leadership, he has been the only good thing about Man United's season.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 9

One key stat: Scored or assisted 37% of Manchester United's goals in all competitions (37 of 99).

Why he's on the list: Fernandes has been Manchester United's most important player since arriving from Sporting CP in 2020. This season, though, he has gone above and beyond. He's the only United player to come out of the season with any credit. In perhaps the club's worst team in decades, he managed to score 19 goals and added 17 assists across all competitions. Only six players have recorded more than his nine assists in the Premier League this season.

Overall, it's frightening to think where Ruben Amorim's team would be without him, and you can make a genuine case that they could have been in relegation trouble if Fernandes hadn't made such a big contribution in terms of goals and assists. It's lucky for Amorim that Fernandes never seems to get injured. On top of everything, Fernandes has shown impressive leadership during a difficult campaign.

What he says: "I do things in my own way. Obviously not everything I do everyone will like or think in the same way, and I respect everyone's opinion. I accept there's a lot of margin for improvement in my game, in my leadership and everything I do in my life."

What they say: "We want to win the Premier League again; we want the best players with us. He's still so young because he plays 55 games every season. Between assists and goals, he's there for 30 at least. He's the player we want here." -- Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim

What's next: He is wanted in Saudi Arabia, but United are adamant Fernandes is going nowhere. He signed a new contract at the start of the season and Amorim is planning to build his squad around the Portugal international. -- Rob Dawson

What makes him special: A priceless free spirit and Chelsea's undisputed star.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all forwards): 11

One key stat: Reached 50 career goal contributions in 48 Premier League games, the fourth fewest in league history.

Why he's on the list: Palmer is the child inside all of us ... if that child is more talented than just about any other. The 23-year-old has taken a dizzying route to the top of the game with a level of composure that borders on ambivalence off the field. That laid-back, laconic Mancunian vibe only adds to the charm, especially when it is so intriguingly juxtaposed by his relentless ability to impact the games he plays in.

Palmer is the only Premier League player this season to create 50-plus open-play chances, win 50-plus fouls and complete 50-plus take-ons. He's the poster boy of the new Chelsea era, racking up goals and assists while producing the dazzling moments of skill and defense-splitting passes that are the stuff of YouTube compilation videos. He can do it all -- just don't expect him to tell you how he does it.

What he says: "Off the pitch, I'm not really the loudest guy. Maybe I don't say much. I'm pretty chill. So sometimes when people see the way I play, they're surprised. It's like my true personality comes out. Like I'm free."

What they say: "Cole belongs to that group that are not normal players. They are top players and they do things that normal players or us, we say, 'How can he do that?' He scored because he's top. We can expect this from Cole." -- Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

What's next: Palmer scored in England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain but was used only as a bit-part player by former manager Gareth Southgate, making five substitute appearances. He will expect to play a more prominent role under Thomas Tuchel as England try to win the 2026 World Cup. -- James Olley

What makes him special: Arsenal's artist and architect-in-chief, his form is the key to their success.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 3

One key stat: Led Arsenal with 63 chances created in the Premier League.

Why he's on the list: Ødegaard has transformed his career, establishing himself as a leading Premier League talent after struggling to live up to his huge potential as a teenager at Real Madrid. Those experiences as a youngster -- playing for Norway at age 15, signing with Madrid at 16 -- helped give him a maturity and composure beyond his years when the football finally came together under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates. Quite simply, the Gunners are a less fluid and cohesive team without their stylish playmaker pulling the strings. An ankle injury affected the first half of his season and perhaps beyond that.

What he says: "Whenever I lead the team out at the Emirates, I have this moment to myself. ... I close my eyes, and I think about myself as a kid out on the artificial pitch in Drammen. If you'd have shown that kid a snapshot of this moment and told him this was in his future? He would have died for this. It's been a hell of a long road, but I'm living my dream."

What they say: "On an aesthetic level, replacing Martin, how he moves, how he associates, if we want to do the same with another [player], it's not going to happen. I put him on a pedestal. First, as a person, because he is absolutely heavenly: how he takes care of himself, how he takes care of others, how he behaves on a day-to-day basis. He loves to play football and we share an idea of ​​how we want to do it." -- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

What's next: Winning silverware. Ødegaard is committed to Arsenal for the foreseeable future (the three years left on his contract, for starters) and his motivation to lift a trophy as club captain has never been higher. He will also hope to be part of only the fourth team in Norway's history -- and the first since 1998 -- to play at a World Cup next summer. -- James Olley

What makes him special: Close control and vision set him apart from his peers, as does his skill in possession

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 12

Key stats: Scored 18 goals in all competitions, second most among Bayern Munich players (Harry Kane, 33), and became the fourth player in Bundesliga history with three straight 10-goal seasons before age 22 (turned 22 in February).

Why he's on the list: Musiala scored the Bundesliga title-winning goal at age 20, started every Euro 2024 match for Germany at age 21. And though he suffered his first major injury at age 22, missing the last two months of 2024-25 with a hamstring injury, his career trajectory has been on a constant rise. He has already topped 60 career goals and 30 assists in all competitions and when healthy, his spot in the starting lineup for both Bayern and Germany is written in Sharpie.

Musiala combines high-level finishing -- his 61 career club goals have come from shots worth just 46.9 xG -- with almost impossible dribbling abilities. Even with the injury, he led the Bundesliga with 17 successful 1-on-1s in the box in Bundesliga play, and he was top 10 in goals (12) and fouls suffered (55) as well. He is a unique and remarkable talent.

What he says: "I feel like there is definitely ... what's the word? I have more responsibilities. And I think that's what every player wants, right? Responsibility and that little bit of pressure. If you want to be a top player, you need to deal with that. And that just makes it so much fun when you have that pressure, when you have everyone watching you -- that's when I feel the best."

What they say: "He's an amazing player. I've said before that he's got unbelievable talent. If he keeps adding goals and assists to his game, then he's going to be a really frightening player." -- Kane

What's next: Musiala should be healthy enough to lead Bayern into action at this summer's Club World Cup, and his spot on the national team hierarchy is unquestioned. For that matter, so is his employer -- he signed a contract extension with Bayern in February. He has already played a role in four Bundesliga titles, and he'll be one of the faces of the club for a while longer. -- Bill Connelly

What makes him special: Take your pick: He's a special scorer, creator, winger, central attacker ... you name it.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 6

Key stats: Led Leverkusen with 22 goal contributions in Bundesliga, while his 12 assists in Bundesliga are second most behind Michael Olise (15).

Why he's on the list: Over the past two Bundesliga seasons, 15 players have scored more than 20 combined league goals, 11 have won more than 20 fouls in the attacking third, nine have provided more than 15 assists, eight have created more than 125 chances and seven have completed more than 550 progressive carries. But only one player has done all of those things.

Wirtz can play on the left wing, on the right wing, as a center forward or as an old-school No. 10, and in 93 games in all competitions over the past two seasons, he has combined for 34 goals with 33 assists. He's a uniquely (and mind-blowingly) well-rounded talent, and he turned 22 only in early May. The world is going to be dealing with him for quite a while.

What he says: "My coaches have always given me the freedom to change positions in the game according to my own interpretation. I give them credit for that. I've never had anyone telling me where to stand, or that I shouldn't dribble so much."

What they say: "Flo just does Flo things." -- Bayer Leverkusen teammate Lukas Hradecky

What's next: Yes, what is next, Florian? It appears increasingly likely that Wirtz will be the subject of a significant bidding war this summer. Will Bayern financially stretch itself to an almost unprecedented level to assure that Wirtz doesn't leave for a mega-club abroad? Or will Liverpool (club-record bid already lodged) or others outbid the German giants for such a unique and overwhelming talent? If he moves this summer, it will be the story of the transfer window and will come with quite the domino effect. -- Bill Connelly

1. Jude BELLINGHAM, Real Madrid/England, 21

What makes him special: Followed a 23-goal debut season by becoming one of Real Madrid's most all-around influential players.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all midfielders): 2

Key stats: Had four games with a goal and an assist this season in LaLiga, most by any player in the competition, and had the highest duel success rate (57%) of any LaLiga player with at least 15 goal contributions (9 goals, 8 assists).

Why he's on the list: At 21, Bellingham has already achieved more than most players do in entire careers. Last season saw him win a LaLiga and Champions League double, and play for England in the final of a major tournament. The follow-up was always going to be tough: How do you produce a satisfying sequel to one of the most impressive debut campaigns in LaLiga history? Yes, Bellingham's numbers are down in 2024-25 -- it's nine league goals this season, rather than 19 -- and he's often cut a frustrated, tired figure. But that's a product of the team's collective struggles more than anything and ex-coach Carlo Ancelotti's difficulties fitting Bellingham into the team. (Xabi Alonso's arrival as manager should help position him for greater success.)

Bellingham's individual performances, from a deeper position than in 2023-24, have often been excellent. Only five LaLiga players -- Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Mbappé, Raphinha and Rodrygo -- have played more passes in the final third. Only three players have attempted more through balls. And that's while Bellingham has had to fulfill more defensive duties, too, often taking up a wide position when Madrid don't have the ball. He has also never fully recovered from the dislocated shoulder suffered in 2023. In time, this season should come to be seen as important in his development into an even better player.

What he says: "We've had games where we've been a bit underwhelming and we've still found a way to win ... We've definitely shown this year that we're capable of doing something special. I've got to be confident in the team, and that's nothing to do with history, it's to do with the lads I see every single day in training."

What they say: "He's incredible, he's a great player. Playing here at Madrid with top quality players is a pleasure." -- Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappé

What's next: There's one, unresolved question around Bellingham's summer: Will he undergo an operation on the shoulder he dislocated in 2023? He's worn strapping ever since, and at some point, surgery might be inescapable. But he won't want to miss the Club World Cup or the start of next season. -- Alex Kirkland

