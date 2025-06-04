2025 FC 100: Martinez among best goalkeepers in men's soccer

Open Extended Reactions

It's not enough for the modern goalkeeper to be good with his gloves. These days, shot-stoppers are expected to start the attacking moves as well as shut them down.

Agility and reflexes are par for the course, but the best goalies in the world also possess confidence and daring in their penalty area, making them seem truly larger than life.

All stats provided by ESPN Research; all ages and teams correct as of June 1.

What makes him special: Surprised everyone by being one of the toughest goalkeepers to beat in the Premier League in the 2024-25 season.

Rank in 2024 FC 100: Unranked.

One key stat: Made 120 saves, the fourth most in the Premier League.

Why he's on the list: Nottingham Forest have had a remarkable season, qualifying for European competition for the first time since the 1990s and also taking their UEFA Champions League hopes right down to the final game of the campaign. None of that would have been possible without Sels, who arrived at the City Ground from Strasbourg in a transfer that slipped under the radar in January 2024. Sels finished the season with 13 clean sheets and shared the league's Golden Glove with Arsenal's David Raya, illustrating just how crucial the Belgian international was to Forest's season.

What he says: "Nobody thought it would be like we are doing now, but there is a lot of quality in the squad -- I saw it when I signed."

What they say: "For me, it's Matz Sels." -- Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo, when asked whether Liverpool's Alisson Becker was the best keeper in the world.

What's next: Having had an unremarkable career until joining Forest -- making nine league appearances for Newcastle United between 2016 and 2018 -- the 33-year-old must build on this season's performances and prove that he can consistently perform at the highest level. He will have that chance in Europe next season, and having established himself as his club's No. 1, Sels has the challenge of claiming the No. 2 spot for his country as Thibaut Courtois' understudy ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. -- Mark Ogden

What makes him special: Known by AC Milan fans as "Magic Mike," Maignan has the penchant for coming up big when needed.

Rank in 2024 FC 100: 7

One key stat: Led all Serie A goalkeepers with 137 saves in the league and Champions League this season.

Why he's on the list: It hasn't been a straightforward 2025 for Maignan. The start of the year saw him make a flurry of uncharacteristic mistakes -- such as letting in this long-range effort against Feyenoord -- but then came redemption through his match-winning saves against Internazionale in the Coppa Italia semifinal. His turbulent 2025 continued in mid-April as he ended up in the hospital after an accidental clashing of heads with teammate Álex Jiménez in a win over Udinese. But overall, he has been one of the least concerning parts of the Milan machine in a season in which the Rossoneri dispensed with two managers, lost to Bologna in the Coppa Italia final and finished in midtable obscurity. It was only last summer when he was crowned the best goalkeeper at Euro 2024, and with his contract up in 2026, he won't be short of suitors.

What he says: "The goal is big, so the first thing is to take as much space as possible on the line. Then it's a psychological battle with the shooter; you have to get into their head." -- Maignan on his approach to penalties.

What they say: "He has been at the best level for five years now. He has been good since he arrived at AC Milan; he is good for the France national team. He is physical, quick, he has clean technique. He is very strong. He is one of the best in the world." -- Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

What's next: There's uncertainty over Maignan's contract. It's up in 2026, and despite suggestions that Milan and the player had reached a verbal agreement to extend the deal, it looks like talks have stalled. He has interest from the Premier League, so it's going to be fascinating what happens to Maignan in the summer transfer window, but those who know AC Milan better than most want him to stay put. "I believe he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and I hope he stays," Milan legend Alessandro Costacurta said. -- Tom Hamilton

What makes him special: A key part of LaLiga's meanest defense and Spain's No. 1 in an increasingly competitive position.

Rank in 2024 FC 100: Unranked.

One key stat: Led LaLiga with the fewest goals against this season (14), minimum 20 games played.

Why he's on the list: Simón missed the start of the season, injured after helping Spain win the European Championship last summer, but he picked up where he left off upon his return to action in December. He played a key role as Athletic Club qualified for the Champions League, keeping 10 clean sheets in 20 appearances in LaLiga and registering a higher save percentage (81%) than any other goalkeeper who played more than five games. From an xGA (expected goals against) of 17.79, he conceded only 11 goals, while also showing clear signs of improvement with the ball at his feet.

What he says: "I would love to become the best goalkeeper in the world as an Athletic player."

What they say: "Unai is our savior and the best goalkeeper in LaLiga." -- Athletic teammate Iñaki Williams.

What's next: Simón's aim to become the best goalkeeper in the world faces a critical 12 months. If he can step up to the challenge next season in the Champions League with Athletic and then deliver at the World Cup in a Spain shirt, his reputation will grow considerably outside of his homeland. -- Sam Marsden

What makes him special: A phenomenal athlete, written off as undersized, who is enjoying a late-career renaissance.

Rank in 2024 FC 100: 8

One key stat: Had seven shutouts in the Champions League, the most in the tournament.

Why he's on the list: Sommer spent the bulk of his career at FC Basel and Borussia Monchengladbach -- not exactly marquee clubs -- and probably should have made this list sooner. He seamlessly replaced André Onana at Inter Milan and has gone from strength to strength in his two years at the club, quickly winning over skeptics with his explosiveness, positioning and leaping ability. Before that, he was an emergency stand-in for injured Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich for half a season, which suggests he tends to join clubs as a low-key short-term signing, only to prove the doubters wrong very quickly. He has been a mainstay for the Swiss national team as well, with his save of Kylian Mbappé's penalty to knock out France from Euro 2020 as a highlight. And in 2024-25, he was a standout for Inter against Barcelona in both legs of the Champions League semifinal with a string of critical saves -- possibly the best performance ever by a keeper who gave up six goals over two legs.

What he says: "The last save from Lamine [Yamal] was a very special one. He's a great player who always goes inside and shoots. I'm very happy it didn't go in," Sommer said after Inter's win over Barcelona

What they say: "After being criminally underrated his entire career, Sommer is finally getting the recognition he deserves." -- Goalkeeping analyst Matt Pyzdrowski.

What's next: His deal with Inter expires in June 2026, when he'll be 37. The idea was that he'd slowly make way for Josep Martínez in his final year and then go off to the World Cup. But given his performances, he might well end up sticking around. -- Gab Marcotti

6. David RAYA, Arsenal/Spain, 29

What makes him special: Developed a stunning showreel of shot-stopping that has given the Gunners a stability they've lacked for years between the posts.

Rank in 2024 FC 100: Unranked.

One key stat: Recorded the lowest goals-against average in the Premier League (0.89, minimum 5 games played).

Why he's on the list: Raya's arrival from Brentford in summer 2023 -- initially on a seasonlong loan before completing a £30 million move -- was greeted with some uncertainty among Arsenal fans who felt the money would be better spent elsewhere. Though Raya did not initially appear to be an obvious upgrade over Aaron Ramsdale, head coach Mikel Arteta believed the Gunners needed a goalkeeper capable of better distribution to help augment their style of play. There were nerves around the Emirates early on as he adjusted to Arteta's demands, but not anymore. Raya has cemented his status as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Premier League, regularly demonstrating the high concentration levels required to produce gravity-defying saves, even in games Arsenal dominate for long periods. Nobody has kept more clean sheets for Arsenal in their first 50 appearances.

What he says: "Am I one of the best in the world? I have different aspirations, but that's a conversation for you guys to have. Of course, it's nice to be in that talk and it'll be nice to be there, but my aspiration is just to play football, to be the best version I am and be better tomorrow and the day after, so that's what I'm thinking right now. Right now? I would say, for me, [the best] is Thibaut Courtois."

What they say: "He's a cat. The first save is good, but the rebound is unbelievable. The goalkeeper has been crucial." -- Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, after Raya's stunning double save helped Arsenal keep a clean sheet against La Dea in September.

What's next: Raya played a backup role to Simón as Spain won Euro 2024. He will hope to usurp the Athletic Club keeper at next year's World Cup at the end of a season in which Arsenal will aim to end their trophy drought. -- James Olley

What makes him special: The coolest head in a crisis, nothing fazes Oblak. He's also one of only three players (along with Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski) to be voted into all nine editions of the ESPN FC 100.

Rank in 2024 FC 100: 4

One key stat: Had 15 shutouts in LaLiga, third most among goalkeepers in Europe's top five leagues.

Why he's on the list: Oblak, 32, is an FC 100 stalwart, and after a noticeable dip in recent years following his 2017-2021 peak, this season Oblak looked close to his best. His form was instrumental in helping Atlético sustain a LaLiga title challenge in which they topped the table at Christmas before falling away in April. In some of Atlético's best moments -- especially the 2-1 win at Barcelona in December, or November's improbable win at Paris Saint-Germain by the same score, when he made eight saves -- Oblak's role was crucial. He's also one of Atlético's leaders and a Diego Simeone loyalist, always first to face up to reporters after a defeat, and never keen to bask in the spotlight after a victory. Once regularly linked with a move to the English Premier League, those reports have gone quiet in recent years. That will suit Atlético and Oblak just fine.

What he says: "No one from the team slept well. No one was feeling great. But today is a new day." -- Oblak, following Atlético's controversial penalty shootout elimination by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

What they say: "For me, Oblak is the best keeper we've had since I've been at the club. If he isn't the best, he competes with the best." -- Atlético Madrid manager Simeone.

What's next: Atlético's domestic season ultimately fizzled, but the team now has a chance to redeem itself in the Club World Cup. After that, it's back to business as usual in LaLiga, trying to keep up with Barcelona and Real Madrid. -- Alex Kirkland

What makes him special: A huge presence between the posts, loved by fans and hated by rivals.

Rank in 2024 FC 100: 2

One key stat: Had the fifth-most touches outside the defending penalty area among goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Why he's on the list: After a stop-start early career at Arsenal that featured a number of loans to places such as Oxford United and Rotherham United, Martínez has found a home at Aston Villa. He has been central to the resurgence at Villa Park that has taken the club from the Championship to the Champions League. At the international level, he has become Argentina's undisputed No. 1 and has winners' medals from the World Cup and Copa América in his trophy cabinet. Who can forget his dramatic late save on Randal Kolo Muani in the 2022 World Cup final? Moments like that are almost normal for Martínez. He produced a stunning save for Aston Villa against Nottingham Forest in December, somehow blocking Nicolás Domínguez's header on the line. Aside from outstanding reflexes, Martínez is an organizer and commands his penalty area as well as any goalkeeper in the world. His form might have dipped toward the end of the season, but he remains one of the best in the Premier League.

What he says: "Villa's always been a big club, but now they're seeing it in the facilities, in the way the owners want to approach every season. You can't have always '10 out of 10' seasons, but even though we didn't have the best season, we're still reaching a European competition. When we qualified for the Conference League, we went around the pitch like we won a trophy. Now, actually, being in Europe is something normal for the club and for the fans. I think we need to enjoy, as well, the process and the team we have. The way we play, the way we have a structure now."

What they say: "I think he is more mature. He is a better player, a better goalkeeper, and now my conversation with him is always the same. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world." -- Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.

What's next: Martínez is now 32 and, after five years at Villa, there are murmurings about a summer transfer. The question is whether he'll get a move, or if he's better off staying put. -- Rob Dawson

3. Gianluigi DONNARUMMA, Paris Saint-Germain/Italy, 26

What makes him special: Possesses the wingspan of an albatross, the reflexes of a Formula 1 driver and the fearlessness of a bull.

Rank in 2024 FC 100: 10

Key stats: Recorded six shutouts in the Champions League this season, tied for second most among goalkeepers (Yann Sommer, 7; David Raya, 6), and made two saves in a penalty shootout in the Champions League knockout phase, tied for the most since 2010-11.

Why he's on the list: It's evident that 2025 is his year. Apart from the mistake on Harvey Elliott's shot in the first leg of the round-of-16 Champions League game against Liverpool, Donnarumma has been exceptional. He was clutch for PSG so many times in the Champions League: at Anfield against Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah; in Birmingham against Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Youri Tielemans; and in both games against Arsenal, nullifying the efforts of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka. On all the chances from these players, Donnarumma stood large and made amazing saves. The miracles on his line compensate for the improvements he still needs to make on crosses and in his distribution but, as a shot-stopper, there is no one better than him right now. At 26, and 10 years after making his debut for AC Milan, "The Wall" (as he is nicknamed in the Paris dressing room) has reached a new level under the guidance of manager Luis Enrique.

What he says: "I've grown and developed a lot. Because when you leave your comfort zone, a lot of things inevitably change. PSG have always had their eye on me and wanted to sign me for a long time. And when I arrived here, I immediately felt at home, and everyone did everything they could to make sure I fitted in perfectly."

What they say: "At the moment, Donnarumma is the best in the world. I am struggling to find someone better than him. There are always highs and lows, but I put him ahead of Courtois, Neuer, [Marc-André] ter Stegen." -- Former Milan, Juventus and Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon.

What's next: There was a time earlier in the season when one wondered whether Donnarumma would be a PSG player next year. With his contract expiring in June 2026 and talks for an extension not happening, his future looked in doubt. Not anymore. He wants to stay, and PSG want to keep him. His agent, Enzo Raiola, and the club's sporting director, Luis Campos, are talking about a new deal after the Italy No. 1 convinced everyone with his recent performances that he was the best for the job. -- Julien Laurens

2. ALISSON, Liverpool/Brazil, 32

What makes him special: He has a gift for making the extraordinary look easy, and nobody is better in one-on-one situations than the Liverpool No. 1.

Rank in 2024 FC 100: 1

Key stats: Recorded a shutout in 10 of 28 Premier League games played, for a 35.7% shutout percentage that was the second highest among all Premier League GKs with more than 10 games played (Ederson, 38.5%). In addition, his 32 goals against is the fewest in Premier League and Champions League play (among players with at least 20 games).

Why he's on the list: Alisson's season was slightly disrupted by injury but, when fully fit, there is no denying he is one of the greatest goalkeepers in world football. Rarely do you see the Brazil international making "Hollywood" saves, but that almost feels intentional: His exceptional positioning means he's often in the perfect spot to make the stop. He is a commanding presence at the back and can often be heard organizing his teammates on the pitch, while his eminence in one-on-one situations outstrips that of any of his competitors in the Premier League. He is a leader in Arne Slot's squad and has played a key part in this season's title win.

What he says: "I like to focus on good positioning. If you have that, you are one step in front of the opponent. If you can act before [having to] react, it is better. I try to read the game as well, read the striker, look at his movements."

What they say: "He is unbelievable, the best in the world. In each and every game he shows it and keeps us in many games. Without him, I don't know where we would be." -- Liverpool teammate Harvey Elliott.

What's next: Alisson is under contract at Liverpool until 2027, though he has had to fend off interest from Saudi Arabia in recent seasons. With Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving from Valencia this summer, there could be competition for Liverpool's No. 1 shirt. But based on this season's evidence, it would take a special player to displace Alisson in the starting XI. -- Beth Lindop

1. Thibaut COURTOIS, Real Madrid/Belgium, 33

What makes him special: Still the most imposing, relentlessly reliable shot-stopper around.

Rank in 2024 FC 100: Unranked (Courtois sat out the majority of the 2023-24 season because of an ACL injury).

Key stats: Finished among the top four in LaLiga (min. 1,500 minutes) in several stats: shutouts (11), save percentage (72%), shutout percentage (38%) and goals-against average (0.97). His 96.2% cross claim percentage was tied for the highest of his LaLiga career (min. 500 minutes).

Why he's on the list: Courtois has been a fixture on "world's best keeper" lists for over a decade, and at 33, he's showing no signs of slowing. In fact, this season he was busier than ever, tidying up behind Real Madrid's makeshift, injury-riddled defense. Madrid ended the season without any of their first-choice back four available, but Courtois made sure that -- barring some heavy defeats to Barcelona -- the team remained largely competitive. Even in the season's darkest moments, such as the 3-0 defeat away at Arsenal, Courtois was a shining light, making two extraordinary double saves. Overall, he made a competition-high 52 saves in 12 Champions League games, with a respectable save percentage of 71.2%, and a goals prevented (calculated by subtracting goals conceded from expected goals on target conceded) of 3.67, which ranks sixth among keepers who played 500-plus Champions League minutes.

What he says: "Sometimes you have to be self-critical. We're a team, and sometimes we have to play more as a team, and less as individuals." -- Courtois, after Madrid crashed out of the Champions League.

What they say: "Courtois is the [Diego] Maradona, the [Lionel] Messi, the Cristiano [Ronaldo] of goalkeepers. He's much better than the rest. He's the best I've ever seen." -- Former Valencia and Spain goalkeeper Santi Cañizares.

What's next: Looking to save Madrid's season -- and kick-start the Xabi Alonso era -- at the Club World Cup, and then wrestle the title of Spain's best team back from Barcelona. And now that Courtois has ended his self-imposed exile from the Belgium national team, there's the 2026 World Cup to look forward to. -- Alex Kirkland

