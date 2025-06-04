2025 FC 100: Van Dijk among best center backs in men's soccer

Open Extended Reactions

If you're going to have a great team, you need a great center back; two, if you're really lucky. The best in the game are formidable and assertive but are also blessed with the grace to time tackles and anticipate a striker's movements in order to win back possession.

Elegance on the ball and off it is essential, whether they're playing a weighted pass upfield or feinting their way past opponents to ease the pressure.

All stats provided by ESPN Research; all ages and teams correct as of June 1.

10. Dean HUIJSEN, Bournemouth/Real Madrid/Spain, 20 years old

Huijsen confirmed a move to Real Madrid on May 17, 2025

What makes him special: Dutch-born, Spanish-bred, Italian-buttered and Bournemouth-seasoned, he's on his way to Real Madrid.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): Unranked.

One key stat: Scored two game-winning goals in the Premier League this season, tied for second most among defenders.

Why he's on the list: Huijsen was born in Amsterdam, but his parents moved to Málaga, Spain, when he was 5 and he had to decide which country to represent (he opted for Spain). He is extremely comfortable on the ball, particularly in light of his lanky, oversized frame, and that's probably why he was coveted by half a dozen top clubs as a youngster in Málaga's academy, with Juventus eventually nabbing him when he turned 16.

In one of the most boneheaded moves in recent history, Juve failed to fully appreciate his talents (they gave him only 13 minutes of Serie A football) and after a loan spell to Roma, they transferred him to Bournemouth for a bargain-basement fee of around $16 million. Just one year later, after a stellar Premier League campaign, he joined Real Madrid for around $60 million -- and it would likely have been more if not for him insisting on a release clause. At 20, he's the hottest young central defender around.

What he says: "I think I still have a lot of the Málaga street footballer in me for the way I move the ball, even as a central defender."

What they say: "I think we all know who Huijsen is, even at 18 years of age. He's one of the biggest prospects around. He will be a great footballer in the future." -- Fenerbahçe manager José Mourinho

What's next: Real Madrid triggered his release clause, and he officially joined them June 1, in time for the FIFA Club World Cup. He's ready to compete for a starting job at the Bernabéu next season and could become a fixture for the next decade. -- Gab Marcotti

What makes him special: A unit of a center back with the left foot of a Brazilian No. 10, giving him a rare profile for his position.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): Unranked.

One key stat: Led the Premier League with 242 clearances.

Why he's on the list: Players always say that the hardest season is the season after a top campaign, because producing at the same level or better for a second year is very difficult. Murillo met that challenge easily. The 2023-24 season was the first time he played outside of Brazil, at age 21, and he did very well for Forest in a battle to stay up in the Premier League. He has been even better in 2024-25 -- way better -- even proving himself to be one of the best center backs in the English top flight. He is great on the ball with a quality left foot, very strong physically, and possesses decent pace for his size and a great understanding of the game. There are not many like him in Europe, especially at 22 years old. There are still occasional mistakes, mostly due to his inexperience, but his partnership with Nikola Milenkovic at the heart of the Forest defense is one of the main reasons the team has done so well this season. The defensive tactics of his side help him, but he can play higher up on the pitch and will keep learning in years to come, especially when he starts playing European competitions and now as a Brazilian international after making his debut for his country earlier this year.

What he says: "I try to leave my mark wherever I go, so people can say: 'Murillo was a great player. He has played here.' I try to leave this legacy. I'm trying my best to get the team into the Champions League, to perform well in the Premier League, and to reach the level I know I'm capable of."

What they say: "If you watched him in ­training, you'd think he's a No. 10. You'd go: 'No way is he a center back!' He's a big lad, but he's not the tallest, and he's just so silky with his feet. He's just a really, really good football player -- left-footed, which obviously helps him a lot because it's easier on the eye and there's less of them." -- Former Nottingham Forest teammate Joe Worrall

What's next: Forest qualifying for Europe next season is big for the club, but it is also very important in terms of keeping Murillo at the City Ground next season. The former Corinthians defender is under contract until June 2029 after extending his deal in January, though top clubs in England and in Europe are monitoring his progress. Any interested club can expect to spend a lot more in fees than Forest, which signed him for £11 million two years ago. -- Julien Laurens

What makes him special: A warrior on the pitch, Konaté's confidence with or without the ball is perfect for the Reds' front-foot defending.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): 23

One key stat: Had the third-highest on-field goal difference in the Premier League among central defenders (plus-31).

Why he's on the list: Konaté has had many impressive moments in a Liverpool shirt, but this has arguably been his best season at the club since he joined from RB Leipzig in summer 2021. The defender has managed to stay fit for the majority of 2024-25 and has established himself as a key member of Arne Slot's first-choice back line. His skills as a leader have no doubt benefited from playing alongside Virgil van Dijk, and the France international was afforded the honor of captaining his national team for the first time back in November.

What he says: "To be on the pitch, you have the pressure, you have some stress, but for a football player I think this feeling is unbelievable."

What they say: "Defensively, he is of the highest standard. He's fast, he's strong, he wins duels. He can cover for his teammates as well if needed. Defensively, there is not a lot he can improve." -- Slot

What's next: After a successful season, Konaté now has a decision to make over his future. The defender is out of contract next summer, and while Liverpool are keen to keep him, they will be wary of losing another player (after Trent Alexander-Arnold's exit this summer) on a free transfer. Konaté has admirers at both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, so there will be plenty for him to consider. -- Beth Lindop

7. MARQUINHOS, Paris Saint-Germain/Brazil, 31

What makes him special: A leader with the experience of an old wise man, bearing the scars of the past and the heart of a lion.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): 5

One key stat: Had 95% pass success in Ligue 1, leading PSG players who appeared in at least 10 games.

Why he's on the list: Marquinhos is a regular -- un habitué, as the French would say -- in the FC 100 because he has been so consistent over the past decade, and it's no surprise to see him here again this season.

For his 12th campaign in Paris, one in which PSG finally won the UEFA Champions League, he has been a key component of this young and energetic team. He is not young (31) or very energetic anymore, but he compensates with his intelligence, experience, composure and technical ability (he loves a good ball over the top). There is probably a feeling that his career in the French capital could have been even better because of his huge potential, but some defeats for PSG and Brazil have hurt him and his confidence along the way. Nevertheless, he is a very reliable captain for the Parisians, a leader whom everyone follows. He's respected and loved, trusted and listened to.

Would he be a starter at other top European clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal, Inter Milan and Barcelona? Maybe not, but he is definitely a player whom managers love to have in their squads.

What he says: "I think my sense of anticipation that comes with experience, my vision, and I think it's one of my strengths. Because I'm not the biggest or most physical defender, I have to anticipate the opposition attacks with my positioning. I have to be in the right place at the right time."

What they say: "I couldn't wait to play with him. It's a childhood dream, and I've been watching him play in the Champions League for a long time. I'm learning a lot from him. He's a very experienced player and a good person. I need to follow his example." -- PSG teammate Willian Pacho

What's next: The fact that PSG are looking to recruit a right-sided center back this summer, with Konaté, Joel Ordoñez and Illia Zabarnyi on their shortlist, shows that the club is preparing for the post-Marquinhos era. His contract expires in June 2028, though his role on the pitch might diminish. No matter how much he plays, he'll continue to be a dressing room leader and club captain. -- Julien Laurens

6. Pau CUBARSÍ, Barcelona/Spain, 18

What makes him special: A youngster playing with panache and power beyond his years, bossing strikers like Carles Puyol and playing out from the back like Gerard Piqué.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): Unranked.

One key stat: Led Barcelona with 63 aerial duels won in LaLiga.

Why he's on the list: Cubarsí made his Barça debut as a 16-year-old in 2024 and quickly established himself as one of Barça's first-choice central defenders, seeing off competition from experienced teammates Ronald Araújo and Andreas Christensen. Given his youth-team teammate Lamine Yamal's extraordinary feats in attack, the impact Cubarsí is having on Barça's defense is overlooked, even though it's rare for a teenager to be playing so regularly in his position at the peak of European soccer. His passing from the back, often between the lines, is a huge asset to Hansi Flick's side, but he can also defend when he has to. Club form has earned him several Spain caps, and the expectation at Barça is that he will get better as he grows older.

What he says: "Everything's happening so fast. I have changed a lot physically, but there are always things to improve technically. I still have a lot to learn."

What they say: "He's such a complete player who's so composed bringing the ball out and smart defensively. In that sense, he's more like Piqué than me. It's crazy how competitive and consistent he already is because it's not easy at all at his age." -- Former Barça defender Puyol

What's next: Given all Cubarsí has accomplished, there's no reason he should not be aiming to one day be the best center back in the world. There is still room for physical development, and a few mistakes have crept into his game at the back end of a long campaign, but he has all the tools to go to the very top. He'll benefit from a stable environment at Barça, where he recently signed a new contract until 2029. -- Sam Marsden

5. Alessandro BASTONI, Inter Milan/Italy, 26

What makes him special: A calm and cultured center back whose composure has been essential to Inter's Champions League run and continued Serie A success.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): 11

One key stat: His 252 defensive interventions were the second most among Inter Milan players in Serie A this season (Nicolo Barella, 254).

Why he's on the list: A vital part of the Inter team that won Serie A titles in 2021 and 2024 and reached the Champions League final in 2023 and 2025, Bastoni is seemingly underrated by virtue of playing in Italy. Strong and imposing, good on the ball and in the air, the 26-year-old is almost the embodiment of the modern central defender. Thriving in coach Simone Inzaghi's back three, he can time tackles and carry the ball into midfield, while his overlapping runs from center back have led to a number of impressive assists.

What he says: "I was behind two sacred cows in Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini for a while, working with them in training. I try to pass on the experience they gave to me to the younger players."

What they say: "Bastoni puts himself to work for the team. We are talking about a world-class defender who understands the needs of the team, and that is what we coaches want to see." -- Inzaghi

What's next: Bastoni has been chased by Manchester City in the past, but he looks at home at Inter, where he's under contract until 2028. For Italy, he'll be hoping to put the disappointment of Euro 2024 behind him at the 2026 World Cup. -- Rob Dawson

4. GABRIEL, Arsenal/Brazil, 27

What makes him special: A leader at the back and a lethal presence on set pieces.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): Unranked.

One key stat: Despite missing a large part of the 2024-25 campaign, he scored three Premier League goals for a third straight season, something no other defender has done in that span.

Why he's on the list: Gabriel has emerged as one of the most reliable and commanding center backs in the Premier League since signing for Arsenal from Lille for £27 million in September 2020. The 27-year-old relishes the physical aspects of the game -- embracing the duel with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland whenever they play -- while also adding a potent goal threat in more recent times. Gunners set-piece coach Nicolas Jover is widely credited with the team's prowess, but Gabriel makes it work more than any other player through his powerful aerial ability.

Tall but strong and quick, Gabriel has formed an innate understanding with center-back partner William Saliba. If they keep it up, the pair will enter Premier League folklore alongside the defensive greats. Gabriel's season-ending hamstring injury in April made Arsenal undeniably weaker at both ends of the pitch.

What he says: "Since I arrived, I've learned a lot and grown a lot in terms of professionalism and in my personal life as well. [Mikel] Arteta is a coach who wants us to be learning and improving every day. In the three years that I've been here at Arsenal, I learn from him every day."

What they say: "Saliba is the better player, but Gabriel is the better leader, and Saliba needs to bring that to his game if he wants to get to the levels we talk about with Virgil van Dijk. Saliba needs Gabriel. Since Gabriel has come out of the team, that's not the same Saliba I'm watching." -- former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher

What's next: Most immediately, Gabriel is in a race to be fit for the start of next season after undergoing surgery. Beyond that, he will aim to resume his partnership with Saliba as the bedrock of Arsenal's push for silverware. Gabriel's contract expires in 2027, and the club might seek an extension. -- James Olley

3. Antonio RÜDIGER, Real Madrid/Germany, 32

What makes him special: Singlehandedly held Real Madrid's defense together this season, and is a constant, assertive force on both sides of the ball.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): 1

Key stats: His 94 clearances in LaLiga this season led all Real Madrid players, and his 14 shots blocked in LaLiga was second to only Aurélien Tchouaméni (25) for Madrid.

Why he's on the list: Rüdiger's "El Loco" reputation can cloud the fact that he's also a supremely talented defender, and with Éder Militão out for the long term, he's by far Madrid's most reliable defensive option. His season ended in ignominy, with a six-game ban for losing his cool at the end of the Copa del Rey final -- he had to be restrained by teammates from confronting the referee -- but that shouldn't hide what a dependable presence he has been for most of the campaign, guiding an inexperienced partner in Raúl Asencio through a challenging debut season. Rüdiger is a cult hero for Real Madrid fans now, and that's for his quality as a defender as much as his out-there antics.

What he says: "Where I come from, pressure is not about football. Pressure is not knowing what you will eat tomorrow."

What they say: "Toni is a classy player, but as a player for the German national team he also needs to display class in his behavior ... He rightly demands respect for himself [and] he needs to show this same respect to others." -- Former German player, manager and current German national team sporting director Rudi Völler

What's next: Madrid are rebuilding their defense, with Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold already signed and Álvaro Carreras set to arrive this summer. Rüdiger needs to show that he should be the man to complete the quartet under new coach Xabi Alonso. -- Alex Kirkland

2. William SALIBA, Arsenal/France, 24

What makes him special: He's the complete modern defender -- smooth, stylish and quick.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): 2

Key stats: Appeared in 30 shutouts in the past two Premier League seasons, most of any Premier League player in that span, and set Premier League career highs in tackles (62), clearances (118) and aerial duels won percentage (62%) this past season.

Why he's on the list: Saliba was bordering on being a laughingstock after joining Arsenal in 2019 from Saint-Etienne. He was signed during Unai Emery's tenure, and the initial view within the Gunners organization was that Saliba appeared well short of the requisite level. The club sent him out on loan to toughen up, and after winning Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year at Marseille in 2021-22, Saliba was a player transformed. Alongside Gabriel Magalhães at Arsenal, he quickly formed a robust center-back pairing that is among the very best in Europe.

Strong and fast across the ground, Saliba reads the game superbly, and his ability with the ball at his feet makes him the template defender for the modern day.

What he says: "I like being [described as] a colossus. I want to be one day the best defender in the world. I know I have to work a lot to win trophies as well. But yeah, it's my dream."

What they say: "Everyone knew he's a top player. He is a good guy, and as a footballer, he is so calm, a lot of quality and as everyone says, for me, he is complete!" -- Arsenal teammate Gabriel Magalhães

What's next: Real Madrid are lurking with intent to make an offer. Saliba has two years remaining on his Arsenal contract, and efforts are underway to secure the 24-year-old on a long-term deal. Saliba has said he is happy at the club, but Madrid could look to test that stance in the coming transfer windows. -- James Olley

What makes him special: He is the epitome of a "Rolls-Royce" defender, making his teams better and making it look easy at the same time.

Rank in 2024 FC 100 (all defenders): 3

Key stats: Won 72.1% of his aerial duels, the third most of any defender with 15-plus games played in the Premier League this season. He also finished fourth in Premier League and Champions League play this season with 549 defensive interventions.

Why he's on the list: There's never going to be a unanimous agreement on the best center back in Premier League history, but Van Dijk definitely deserves to be in that conversation. Much like his goalkeeper Alisson, the defender has a knack for making the hard things look simple. He is exceptional on the ball, strong in the air and precise in the tackle and, alongside Mohamed Salah, has been the standout performer in Liverpool's title-winning season. The 33-year-old has not let speculation over his future distract him and, having committed to another two seasons at Anfield, there is a strong chance he could further enhance his legacy as an all-time great.

What he says: "It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool. There wasn't any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I'm one of Liverpool." -- Van Dijk, after signing a contract extension in April 2025 to remain at the club

What they say: "He gives a lot of confidence for the team and the players. When you have Virgil van Dijk -- the giant -- on the pitch, maybe it scares the opposition. For me, he is special. ... Virgil has something special, he is the big man." -- Alisson

What's next: The Liverpool captain penned a new two-year deal in April and, having guided the Reds to a 20th league title this term, he will be keen to lift more silverware before his Anfield career is through. Though he turns 34 this summer, Van Dijk's powers show no sign of waning. -- Beth Lindop

