Blackburn Rovers have withdrawn from the Women's Super League 2 (WSL 2) -- formerly the Championship -- the club have confirmed, citing an inability to comply with updated regulations for clubs in the second tier.

A statement from the club said the significant rise in minimum criteria, including the requirement to operate a full-time professional model with extended contact hours and increased staffing was the cause for the decision. Currently, the club operate a semi-professional model.

The statement said the requirements to become a full-time professional model "can no longer be sustained under the club's current financial framework."

The club are in active discussions with the FA Women's National League board to determine which level of the pyramid they can enter.

Reading, a founding member of the Women's Super League (WSL) in 2011 faced a similar problem last season, dropping from the second tier to the fifth after they were unable to fund their place following relegation from the WSL.

Blackburn's statement added: "To be absolutely clear, Blackburn Rovers is not walking away from the Women's game. Like other respected clubs with a proud history in the game, we are taking necessary steps and finding a path that is sustainable and responsible for the long-term future of Women's football at Blackburn Rovers."

Blackburn Rovers finished 10th of 11 clubs in the Women's Championship this season. Nathan Stirk - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

WSL Football (formerly Women's Professional Leagues Limited), the governing body in charge of the top two tiers said they ask clubs to comply with minimum standards and a review is carried out ahead of each season. The requirements were changed ahead of the 2025-26 season, following WSL Football's first season in charge.

Sheffield United were relegated from WSL 2 this season, but sources have told ESPN that the club are ready to be reinstated in the second tier if the governing body chose to do so. The tier only operated with 11 clubs in the 2024-25 season due to Reading's withdrawal.

A statement from WSL Football said it intends to "operate with 12 clubs for the 2025/26 season in adherence with the women's football pyramid regulations."

WSL Football CEO Nikki Doucet said of Blackburn's decision: "We have been working with the club all season to prevent this outcome, and we are disappointed it has come to this. We will do all we can to help provide current players and staff members at the club opportunities, including those at the Professional Game Academy, so they can remain in the women's game.

"Women's football is on a journey, and whilst it remains in a financially fragile position, the game is growing and there will be brighter days ahead. We have a long-term strategy to drive more investment and to continue raising standards across the game to ensure players and staff can operate in safe, professional environments."