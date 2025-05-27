Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday between Chelsea and Real Betis offers the two clubs the chance to cap a successful domestic season (both have already secured European qualification) with major silverware. But the occasion also provides the subplot of two Manchester United loanees aiming to become the latest Old Trafford "rejects" to enjoy success after leaving the fallen giants.

Jadon Sancho, who helped Borussia Dortmund to last season's Champions League final while on loan from United, has spent this season with Chelsea on a deal that could see the former England winger make a £25 million permanent transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer. Brazil international Antony has become a fan favorite at Betis and a talismanic figure for Manuel Pellegrini's team, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in 25 games since sealing a six-month loan move to the LaLiga side in January.

Either Sancho or Antony will lift the Conference League trophy in Wroclaw, Poland, before contemplating a potential return to United this summer. But they would be only the latest in a long line of players who have seen their careers take an upward trajectory after leaving United in recent seasons.

The Scotland midfielder really is the one who got away for United, with the 28-year-old enjoying an outstanding season in Italy with Napoli since completing a £25 million transfer last summer. McTominay's 12 goals in 34 league games -- including a spectacular scissor kick against Cagliari in a 2-0 title-clinching win on Friday -- proved crucial in helping Antonio Conte's side seal a second Scudetto in three seasons. Oh, and he clinched Serie A MVP for his efforts too.

McTominay's remarkable season for Napoli shows just what Man United let get away last summer. SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

It is now six years since Lukaku left United for Inter Milan in a £70 million transfer, but the Belgium striker has continued to score goals for all of his subsequent clubs, and his 14 goals in 36 games for Napoli contributed to the Italian club's title success this season. Lukaku fell out of favor at United under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the 32-year-old was offloaded despite scoring 42 goals in 96 games for the club -- a strike rate that would see him walk into Ruben Amorim's struggling team.

The Crystal Palace goalkeeper was a match winner for Oliver Glasner's team in this season's FA Cup final win against Manchester City, with the 28-year-old saving an Omar Marmoush penalty in the Eagles' 1-0 victory. Henderson had five loan spells away from United, making just 29 senior appearances for the club before leaving for Palace in 2023 after United signed André Onana to replace David de Gea.

The Portugal forward scored 24 goals in 38 games for United after returning to the club in the 2021-22 season, but after a series of clashes with newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo's contract was canceled by mutual consent in November 2022. Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr as a free agent the next month, and he has scored 92 goals in 104 games for the club since leaving United.

The 23-year-old broke through at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but he registered just four goals and four assists in 55 games in all competitions before being offloaded by Erik ten Hag in a £15 million move to Nottingham Forest in July 2023. Since arriving at the City Ground, Elanga has become a key figure for Forest, scoring 11 and registering 21 assists in 82 games. This season, Elanga's six goals and 11 assists in the Premier League helped Forest qualify for Europe for the first time since 1995-96.

Anthony Elanga played a crucial role in Nottingham Forest qualifying for European competition for the first time in two decades. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The Netherlands international, Erik ten Hag's first United signing in 2022, endured an injury-ravaged time at Old Trafford before making a loan move to PSV Eindhoven during this year's winter transfer window. But after moving to PSV in February, the 25-year-old left back earned himself an Eredivisie winners' medal by helping Peter Bosz's team to a shocking title win in the Dutch league.

United offloaded Greenwood to Marseille in a £26.6 million transfer last summer following a club decision to not retain the forward. Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, controlling behavior and assault in October 2022. The charges were dropped in February 2023. The 23-year-old spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Getafe in LaLiga before joining Marseille, which he has helped into next season's Champions League by topping this season's Ligue 1 scoring charts with 21 goals in 34 games

Mkhitaryan spent 18 months at United under Jose Mourinho between 2016 and 2018, and the Armenia midfielder helped the club to success in the Carabao Cup and Europa League in 2017. Since leaving Old Trafford in a swap deal involving Alexis Sánchez in January 2018, Mkhitaryan has won major honors with Roma and Inter Milan, and he could lift the European Cup by helping Inter win the Champions League in Munich on Saturday.

Italy defender Darmian won three major honors -- FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League -- during four seasons at United from 2015 to 2019 before being offloaded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 35-year-old has since won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias with Inter, and he could win the Champions League with Simone Inzaghi's team against Paris Saint-Germain this weekend.