AC Milan and United States men's national team midfielder Christian Pulisic said that comments from former U.S. players criticizing him for opting to skip the Concacaf Gold Cup are "way out of line," and he added that he has no regrets about his decision.

Pulisic decided last month to allow his body to get some rest after two consecutive seasons for Milan that saw him play at least 50 matches.

The decision was made with an emphasis on being ready for next year's FIFA World Cup and was made in consultation with U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino and other U.S. Soccer staff members.

The news sparked a backlash from fans and former U.S. players, with former U.S. international Landon Donovan saying players skipping the Gold Cup is "pissing me off."

That resulted in a response from Pulisic's father Mark, who noted Donovan's own break from the national team during his career.

Speaking on the "Call It What You Want" podcast on the Golazo Network, Christian Pulisic said in response to those comments, "You can talk about my performances, whatever you want, but to question my commitment, especially towards the national team, in my opinion that's way out of line."

He added that the level of respect he had for former U.S. players made the comments even harder to take.

"When it comes to those guys, I don't know, I guess it is tough because I looked up to those guys growing up," he said. "Some of these guys were my idols and I respect them so much as players.

"And it's tough, especially when some of them as well, even privately, the way they talk to me and clearly want to show support and be your friend and everything, and then it goes and they say something slightly different publicly and that's fine.

"It doesn't hurt me. Am I surprised by it? I don't know, not really. People are always going to have their opinions, but in the end, I'm focused on how can I better myself."

Pulisic added that he wanted to play in the two recent friendlies this summer, and then take a break, but that Pochettino wanted one roster for both the friendlies and the Gold Cup.

Christian Pulisic opted out of Gold Cup play to recover from a grueling season with AC Milan. Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Pulisic's absence, as well as those of more than 10 other players, has been felt, with the U.S. dropping a 2-1 decision to Turkey as well as a 4-0 hammering last Tuesday at the hands of Switzerland.

"Of course it's been tough and I wish I could be there and help in any way that I can and be a part of the team, but that's what it is," he said.

But Pulisic said he still feels he made the right choice and that he will soon begin preparations for next season.

"No, I don't regret my decision. I think it's the right thing for me," Pulisic said.

"The way I'm feeling right now is honestly really good, and I'm excited that I'm already going to start getting back into training again this week and work on some things that I've really wanted to work on myself, and I know that it's going to put me in an amazing position leading into the next season so I stick with my decision."