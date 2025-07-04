Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have told five players including Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to delay their return to training to allow them more time to find moves away from the club, sources have told ESPN.

Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have all informed club bosses they want to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Ruben Amorim's squad is due back at Carrington on Monday. However, the five players have been granted an extended break to organise transfers.

Sources have told ESPN that they have been told to report back later in July if moves do not materialise. In the meantime, they will have access to medical and rehabilitation facilities as well as remote support.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho both want to leave Manchester United this summer. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Amorim wants a "cohesive squad" which is "fully focused on challenging for the biggest honours with Manchester United," sources have told ESPN.

Rashford has also been told that he will have to relinquish his No.10 shirt to new signing Matheus Cunha. The England forward hasn't featured for United since December and spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

Antony and Malacia both left United on loan in January to Real Betis and PSV Eindhoven, respectively. Sancho was on loan at Chelsea for the majority of the campaign but decided against making the move permanent.

United play their first summer friendly against Leeds United in Stockholm on July 19 before heading to Chicago for a three-game tour of the United States.