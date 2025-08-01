Open Extended Reactions

United States women's national team forward Ally Sentnor has joined the NWSL-leading Kansas City Current from the Utah Royals, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Utah will receive $600,000 in transfer funds in return, setting a new intra-league record for an NWSL transfer, according to multiple sources familiar with the deal. There is also a 20% sell-on clause for the Royals, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Royals will not receive any players in return, according to multiple sources.

Kansas City will pay Utah over multiple years to spread out each team's hit on the NWSL's net transfer threshold, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Utah entertained trade conversations for Sentnor with several NWSL teams this summer, according multiple sources.

Sentnor has 12 goals in four appearances for the USWNT. She was named the 2024 U.S. Young Female Player of the Year.

Ally Sentnor is headed to the NWSL-leading Kansas City Current. Luiza Moraes/NWSL via Getty Images

The Utah Royals selected Sentnor No. 1 overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft, which ended up being the final draft before the league's new collective bargaining agreement abolished drafts.

Sentnor has one goal and one assist this season for the last-place Royals. She has started all 13 games for Utah, which has just one victory.

Kansas City, already loaded with attacking talent, sits in first place in the NWSL, eight points clear of the second-place Orlando Pride.