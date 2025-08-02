Rob Dawson reflects on Manchester United's preseason friendlies and questions which players will start vs. Arsenal in their opening game of the season. (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Bryan Mbeumo will make his long-awaited Manchester United debut against Everton on Sunday, two weeks before their Premier League opener against Arsenal.

Mbeumo was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford almost as soon as last season ended and finally completed his move on July 21, for a fee of £70 million($94m).

The Cameroon international comes to Old Trafford off the back of a sublime season at Brentford, scoring 20 goals and assisting seven times in 38 Premier League matches.

He looks set to be deployed as the right attacking midfielder in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation, with fellow new signing Matheus Cunha expected to join him as the left attacking midfielder.

Bryan Mbeumo is set to make his much-anticipated Manchester United debut Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

United are also linked with Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins as they look to finish a complete overhaul of their attack, after a season in which they scored just 44 goals and slumped to 15th in the Premier League table.

Cunha and other summer signing Diego Leon have already made his debut for United but, having only signed just 13 days ago, Mbeumo has yet to feature.

Amorim was asked if Mbeumo was going to play in United's third and final Premier League Summer Series fixture in Atlanta, to which he replied: "He is going to play -- I'm really excited to see him play and what he can give to our team."

- Which Manchester United players need to impress Amorim?

- Man United are bad; their transfer strategy is making them worse

- Man United can sign striker without player exits - sources

One player who is unlikely to feature against Everton is Mbeumo's national teammate, goalkeeper André Onana, who has been nursing an injured hamstring.

United have been linked with goalkeepers Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emiliano Martínez this window, and Amorim did not rule out further spending.

"We are always looking to improve the team and we have some characteristics we would like to have. But it depends on the market and depends on sales," he said.

"You can see the goalkeepers. Tom [Heaton] is leaner, Altay [Bayindir] did really well and [André] Onana is going to be better like the other guys that are getting better this year."