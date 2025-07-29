Shaka Hislop and Alejandro Moreno react to Man United's starting XI in their preseason clash vs. West Ham. (1:54)

Manchester United have made Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko their preferred targets as they continue their search for a new striker, sources have told ESPN.

United have explored a number of different options after missing out on Liam Delap, who opted to join Chelsea from Ipswich Town.

Following the completion of Bryan Mbeumo's move from Brentford, work to bring a new No. 9 to Old Trafford has stepped up.

Watkins and Sesko are considered the most viable names of the players left on the market after Hugo Ekitike joined Liverpool and Viktor Gyökeres signed for Arsenal.

Sources have told ESPN that there are concerns at United about the potential cost of deals for either Watkins or Sesko with the valuations of Aston Villa and RB Leipzig, respectively, considered to be prohibitive.

Ollie Watkins is a transfer target for Manchester United. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, contact has been made with representatives of both players to assess exactly what finances would be involved. No decision has been made about whether to prioritise Watkins or Sesko.

One complication in any potential deal for Sesko is Newcastle United's interest.

United have turned to the 22-year-old Slovenia international amid fears that Alexander Isak has his heart set on a move to Liverpool.

United, according to sources, are confident Sesko would pick United over Newcastle -- despite Eddie Howe's team qualifying for the Champions League -- if they press ahead and begin talks with RB Leipzig.

Villa, meanwhile, are insisting they will not let Watkins leave. There is, though, a belief at United that the right offer could tempt Villa to part with the 29-year-old, who was the subject of a bid from Arsenal in January.

United are unlikely to match the £60 million ($80m) offer submitted by Arsenal six months ago and instead value the England man at closer to £45m.

Club bosses are hoping to boost their flexibility in the market by bringing in fees for Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia.

Marcus Rashford's loan move to Barcelona has already created some financial headroom.

United's strong interest in signing another striker will cast further doubt on Rasmus Højlund's future.

The Denmark international's preference is to stay, but opportunities would be limited if another player comes in to compete for a place in his position.

Napoli and Juventus are among the clubs who have asked to be kept informed about Hojlund's situation.

The 22-year-old managed just four Premier League goals last season, his second at United after arriving in a deal worth an initial £64m from Atalanta in 2023.