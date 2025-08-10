Open Extended Reactions

Brazilian Serie A side Fluminense are set to sign Portland Timbers forward Santiago Moreno for a transfer fee of $5.5 million plus an additional $500,000 if certain performance metrics are met, sources confirmed to ESPN.

A source with knowledge of the deal says that the final paperwork is all that stands in the way of Moreno moving to Brazil.

GiveMeSport was the first to report on the status of the proposed transfer.

Santiago Moreno is set to leave the Portland Timbers for Brazil's Fluminense. Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The deal, if completed, would conclude a tumultuous negotiation that saw Moreno skip the Timbers' Leagues Cup match against Club América on Wednesday, as talks between Fluminense and the Timbers were ongoing.

The absence was characterized by Portland as "unexcused," with the club threatening to involve MLS in a bid to enforce discipline on the player. At the time, a team source said that Fluminense's offer didn't meet the team's valuation, but now it appears that the deal will go through despite Moreno missing the match.

Moreno, 25, joined the Timbers back in 2021 from Colombian side América de Cali, where he began his professional career. Moreno, who has one cap for Colombia, went on to make 136 league and playoff appearances, scoring 21 goals and adding 19 assists.