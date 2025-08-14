Steve McManaman looks ahead to Real Madrid's start to the LaLiga season. (2:16)

Franco Mastantuono has admitted a phone call from Xabi Alonso helped him choose Real Madrid over Paris Saint-Germain.

The teenage playmaker was presented as a Madrid player on his 18th birthday on Thursday.

Madrid beat PSG to the River Plate starlet's signature in June, but the Argentina international had to wait until he turned 18 before he could officially join the LaLiga club.

Mastantuono formally signed his six-year contract at Madrid's Valdebebas training ground on Thursday after undergoing medical checks.

He was introduced by club president Florentino Pérez, before posing with his new number 30 shirt and talking to the media.

"[Coach Alonso] contacted me. It was very important for me that the coach showed that confidence in me," Mastantuono told a news conference.

"Obviously it was a private conversation, but it influenced me a lot. It gave me a lot of confidence, and the way he did it, it meant a lot."

Franco Mastantuono has been unveiled at Real Madrid. Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

The forward -- the youngest player to play a competitive match for Argentina -- had been close to joining PSG before Madrid made their move, and said he also spoke to coach Luis Enrique before opting for Madrid.

"Yes, it's true that various teams took an interest in me, I appreciate it a lot," Mastantuono said on Thursday.

"I was lucky to talk to Luis Enrique. He was very clear with me, I appreciate it and congratulate him for the win [in the UEFA Super Cup] last night. He's a great coach, all my respect and appreciation for him."

Madrid president Pérez called Mastantuono "one of the biggest talents to emerge in world football in recent years," before namechecking the great Alfredo di Stéfano, who also featured for both River and Madrid.

Mastantuono said he will "be a fan out on the pitch" for Madrid, and that joining the 15-time European Cup winners had been "a dream" before giving some insight on where he sees himself fitting into Alonso's team.

"I'm an attacking player, left-footed, almost always playing on the right," Mastantuono said.

"I don't like to talk much about myself, I let others do it, but I'll give my all to help the team and so that Real Madrid fans can identify with me."

The 18-year-old said he had already met Jude Bellingham earlier on Thursday, calling him "a player I love," and said he'd join the team for training for the first time on Friday.

Madrid play their first game of the LaLiga season on Tuesday when they host Osasuna at the Bernabéu.