Newcastle United have completed the signing of midfielder Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, the club has announced.

Ramsey -- who came through Villa's academy and had been at the club since the age of six -- becomes Newcastle's third signing in a window where they have been the centre of one of the transfer sagas of the summer.

The 24-year-old's Villa Park exit for a fee reportedly in the region of £40 million ($54m) represents pure profit for the Birmingham club, who needed outgoings in order to meet UEFA financial fair play rules and Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR), after being fined by UEFA in July for breaches.

"This is a big move for me, but as soon as I knew the gaffer was interested and really liked me, it didn't take much time to decide. His track record of developing players, especially those who have gone on to become internationals here, speaks for itself," Ramsey told Newcastle's club website.

"It was always a tough game playing for Villa against Newcastle -- the team is full of energy, so athletic and the fans are so passionate. I feel my game will suit that and I'm excited to be on the other end of it now."

Jacob Ramsey has joined Newcastle United from Aston Villa. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Ramsey is another player through the door at St. James' Park. Newcastle's star striker Alexander Isak was left out of their Premier League opener against Villa amid talk of a move away.

"Jacob is another fantastic addition to our squad. His qualities will bring us something different on the pitch and he fits the profile of being young and hungry to develop, but also with a wealth of Premier League football under his belt," Eddie Howe said.

"Jacob offers versatility and his directness in attack and has proven to be a real threat at this level in recent seasons. He performed very well in the Champions League last season too and we believe he'll be a major asset for us."

Ramsey made 136 Premier League appearances for Villa , scoring 14 goals and registering 14 assists since making his senior debut in 2019.

Injury has disrupted his development at Villa Park, though, and he will now get a fresh start at St. James' Park.