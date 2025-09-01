Take a look at the VAR decision for Lyle Foster's disallowed goal for Burnley vs. Manchester United. (0:28)

How tight was Burnley's offside goal vs. Man United? (0:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have completed the signing of Antwerp for goalkeeper Senne Lammens, the club announced after Monday's transfer deadline.

The 23-year-old moves to Old Trafford in a deal worth €21 million ($27m) plus add-ons. The Belgium youth international has signed a five-year contract.

Sources have told ESPN that Lammens' arrival did mean that one of André Onana or Altay Bayindir had leave before the transfer deadline.

Senne Lammens has joined Manchester United. Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

United also have 39-year-old Tom Heaton as part of their senior goalkeeper group.

Sources have told ESPN that Galatasaray had been exploring a deal for Onana over the weekend after missing out on signing Manchester City goalkeeper Éderson.

- Transfer window winners and losers: How big clubs fared

- Recap: How transfer deadline day went down

- Men's grades: How we've rated the PL deals

- The completed transfers from the major football leagues

The Brazil international is set to leave the Etihad Stadium to join Fenerbahce.

A source close to Onana told ESPN on Sunday that the Cameroon international did not anticipate leaving before the end of the window and wants stay at Old Trafford to fight for his place.