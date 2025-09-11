Open Extended Reactions

Athletic Club have been given the green light by FIFA to re-sign Aymeric Laporte, the LaLiga outfit said on Thursday.

The world's football governing body (FIFA) had initially blocked the transfer after the paperwork from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr had not arrived before the transfer deadline on Sept. 1.

The Spanish federation (RFEF) requested for FIFA to make an exception for Laporte's move and although it was initially refused, it has now been granted.

"FIFA has authorised the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to obtain an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation," a club statement said.

Aymeric Laporte re-joins Athletic Club after FIFA cleared his transfer. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

"Once this ITC has been issued, Aymeric Laporte will be able to register with Athletic Club."

Laporte, 31, left Athletic for Manchester City in 2018.

A Euro 2024 winner with Spain, Laporte joined Al Nassr in 2023.

The veteran centre-back is set to sign a three-year contract with Athletic.