Midfielder Pedri said Barcelona want to avenge their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the 2024 Champions League quarterfinal when the two teams meet in a heavyweight clash on Wednesday.

PSG recovered from losing the first leg 3-2 at home to dump Barça out at the quarterfinal stage two years ago, winning 4-1 after Ronald Araújo was sent off in the return fixture.

Pedri, who was part of the Barça side that night, said this week's match at the Olympic Stadium offers the Blaugrana a shot at revenge.

"It was a tough game and we want to avenge that defeat," the Spain international said in a news conference ahead of the game.

"They are one of the best teams in the world and these are the games you want to play. We will go out to enjoy ourselves.

"It's also much better for us when we face teams that press us, like PSG, rather than teams that sit back in a low block.

"I like seeing how they play. [PSG manager] Luis Enrique's a brave coach who likes to have the ball."

PSG lost to Dortmund in the semifinal after beating Barça in 2024, but went all the way last season, thumping Inter Milan 5-0 in the final to win their first Champions League trophy.

Inter had knocked Barça out in the previous round but, despite that, Pedri says the Catalan side consider themselves the best team in the world going into Wednesday's showdown.

"If not the best, it's one of the best games in club football right now," he added.

"PSG showed what they are about last season, they are one of best sides in the world, although we consider ourselves the best."

Pedri was a driving force as Barça won three trophies last term -- LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa -- and has continued to be so this season, with Hansi Flick's side top of the league and unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions.

His performance in Barça's opening Champions League game, a 2-1 win at Newcastle United, led to former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes branding him his "new favourite player," labelling him a blend of Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Pedris performance against Newcastle United drew wide praise. Dennis Agyeman / Europa Press via Getty Images

"Whenever a legend like Scholes praises you or compares you with the greats, it's nice," Pedri reflected.

"It's an added motivation. It's tough to be Xavi or Andres, though, because the level they produced for so many years was incredible."

Scholes' thoughts were not echoed by the wider football community, with Pedri only finishing 11th in the Ballon d'Or last week, although he says he feels "valued by my club and with the national team, which is what's important."

While Pedri will be present against PSG on Wednesday, the fixture will be missing some big players on both sides.

Barça are without goalkeepers Joan García and Marc-André ter Stegen, as well as Gavi, Fermín López and Raphinha, while none of Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Marquinhos or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are fit to travel with PSG.

"For the fans and everyone watching this match, huge players are not able to play, but it's part of it," Barça coach Flick said.

"In every team there is also great quality and it will be a great game. In this competition we play the best teams in Europe; in this case the best team from last season.

"They are a team with fantastic players and a fantastic coach. I love what I saw last season, but also this season. For us, it's a big challenge, but of course we are looking forward to this match."

While some headliners are missing, Lamine Yamal is back for Barça after returning from a groin injury in the weekend win against Real Sociedad.

The teenage forward, who finished second to PSG's Dembélé in the Ballon d'Or last week, received excessive praise upon his comeback after setting up a goal one minute after coming on, but Flick says he still has hard work ahead of him.

"This super, super, super [stuff] ... I don't like this," the German coach added.

"He's an outstanding player, but also in the team we have more players like this.

"He's 18 years old and he has to focus on working hard. With talent, you can go to this point, but to reach the next level -- maybe one, two steps more, I think he's able to do it -- he has to work hard.

"It's not only about playing with the ball, it's also defending. This is also what we need from every player. It's also needed from a great player with the ball like him. This makes the difference."