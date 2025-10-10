Shaka Hislop is not impressed by the way Alexander Isak has gone about trying to force a move away from Newcastle to Liverpool. (2:16)

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has admitted that he hasn't spoken to former manager Eddie Howe since his controversial Newcastle United exit and said he no longer wants to dwell on his summer transfer saga.

Isak joined Liverpool in a British record deal on deadline day, having spent much of the summer on strike at Newcastle in a bid to force through a move. The 26-year-old attracted criticism for his tactics but now believes it is best for all parties to put the situation behind them.

"It's nothing I want to dwell on now," Isak said in a news conference ahead of Sweden's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland. "It doesn't benefit anyone, neither me nor Newcastle so let it be."

Asked whether he has spoken to former coach Howe since his exit, Isak replied: "No."

The Sweden international has one goal and one assist in six appearances for Liverpool so far, though his minutes have been managed as he continues to work his way up to full fitness.

Arne Slot's side are second in the Premier League table, having lost three consecutive games for the first time since 2023.

"I'm working hard to push myself and play my game," Isak said. "Things have been a bit tougher for us. I believe that as the team improves and things start to flow better, it will also go better for me.

"I've been really happy so far. A city where the team has a very good relationship with the fans which is important. It's been nice so far."

Looking ahead to Sweden's World Cup qualifying campaign, Isak added: "I'm ready for 90 minutes if needed. It's been a month now.

"I've had a lot more playing time and things have calmed down. I feel in a much better position now than last time."