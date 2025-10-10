Steve Nicol shows empathy for Rasmus Hojlund and says he was unfairly criticized during his time at Man United. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are braced for talks with Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told ESPN, with both players concerned about a lack of game time under head coach Ruben Amorim.

Mainoo had a request to leave Old Trafford on loan turned down by United at the end of the summer window.

The 20-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game so far this season.

Zirkzee is also yet to start a league game and has been limited to just 74 minutes in three appearances. Mainoo has recorded 113 minutes in five appearances.

After missing out on a place in the England squad for internationals in September and October, Mainoo, who started the country's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, fears he is running out of time to force his way into Thomas Tuchel's plans ahead of the World Cup.

Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zikzee (pictured last season) have found minutes to come by in the early weeks of the new campaign. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Zirkzee is also aware that he needs to be playing more regularly to stand a chance of making the Netherlands squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico which starts in June.

Sources have told ESPN that Napoli, who registered an interest in Mainoo in August, would be an option if he moves. There's also interest from the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Zirkzee has been linked with a return to Serie A.

However, any deal for either Mainoo or Zirkzee would require the greenlight from United.

Sources close to the club have pointed to the fact that, while both players have struggled to force their way into Amorim's starting XI, they remain key members of each matchday squad.

Talks are set to take place before the January window if their prospects of regular game time do not improve.

- How to fix Man United in 4 steps by copying Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City

- Arsenal sanctioned for breaking FA Cup ticket rules

- Premier League table

An added complication for Mainoo is that an academy record spanning more than 87 years is resting on his shoulders.

United have had an academy player in every matchday squad since October 1937.

In the last fixture against Sunderland, Mainoo was the only player who qualified and his departure would potentially risk the end of the run.

"We want to maintain it," Amorim said in September.

"The past of Manchester United is built on kids. I don't want to be the guy that breaks that."