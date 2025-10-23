Craig Burley and Steve Nicol look ahead to Real Madrid vs. Barcelona after UCL victories for both teams. (1:54)

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the first Clásico of the season on Sunday (stream LIVE at 11:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in the U.S.), and both LaLiga giants have had plenty of injury concerns.

Madrid will take on the defending champions sitting two points above them at the top of the LaLiga table, with both sides having played nine league games so far this season.

Madrid coach Xabi Alonso hopes to have several key players back for his first Clásico in charge of Los Blancos, but he is aware that at the match has come too soon for at least two key defenders.

Barça boss Hansi Flick, meanwhile, hopes to have two players back to face for the trip to the Santiago Bernabéu, but he'll have at least five significant absences.

Optimism for Huijsen

Dean Huijsen missed Spain's matches against Georgia and Bulgaria, and Real Madrid's match against Getafe due to a calf muscle injury, but sources have told ESPN that he could return to the squad this weekend.

There had been hopes earlier this week that the center back could play a few minutes of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League match against Juventus, but in the end he was not selected. A source told ESPN that Huijsen's absence against Juve was to allow him to rest and minimize the risk of a relapse. This way, he could be in better shape for El Clásico.

On Oct. 8, Real Madrid's medical team diagnosed that the 20-year-old would be out for 12 to 15 days, putting him on course to return for the match against Barcelona at the Bernabéu. The defender's condition is improving daily, and there is hope that he will be back on Sunday.

Asencio will be ready against Barcelona

Raúl Asencio gave Madrid fans a scare in the final minutes of the 1-0 win over Juventus, leaving the field with muscle discomfort. However, a club source told ESPN that the defender did not suffer any injury and only left the field with cramp.

Thus, after his great performance in the Champions League, Asencio emerges as a strong option to partner Éder Militão on Sunday if Huijsen does not make it. Playing midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni in central defense is another option being considered by Alonso.

Will Carvajal, Alexander-Arnold and Ceballos make it?

Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain doubtful for Real Madrid's match against Barcelona. Both have already completed several training sessions with the group, but were not called up against Juventus.

Carvajal injured his calf during the 5-2 loss at Atlético Madrid on Sept. 27, and Alexander-Arnold injured his hamstring in the Champions League opener against Marseille 11 days earlier. Despite the positive feelings of both players, the club want to take it slowly with both Alexander-Arnold and Carvajal and will not risk their return.

The most likely scenario, according to sources familiar with the day-to-day situation at Valdebebas, is that the pair will be called up against Barcelona but neither will start, due to fears of a possible relapse.

In the case of Dani Ceballos, there are still doubts about his return. In principle, and according to the club, it would be normal for him to be called up for the Clásico, but they are not certain. The midfielder is suffering from muscle discomfort and was ruled out against Juve.

How long will Alaba and Rudiger be out for?

Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba are the two players definitely ruled out of Real Madrid's clash with Barcelona. Germany center back Rüdiger suffered an injury to his left thigh on Sept. 12 during training prior to the match against Real Sociedad, and will have to wait until late November or early December to return.

Alaba made his first start in LaLiga this season against Getafe last weekend, but was substituted at half-time after picking up a calf strain and will miss the clash against Barcelona.

Ferland Mendy, the other long-term injury victim, finally returned to the squad on Wednesday for the Champions League, but his return to the team will be gradual after five months away. -- Rodra

BARCELONA

Ferran Torres gets the green light

Despite not having completed any training sessions, Flick included Spain forward Ferran Torres in his squad for Tuesday's Champions League match against Olympiacos. With his medical clearance in hand, Ferran did not participate in the 6-1 victory over the Greek side, but will be available for El Clásico.

Raphinha has high hopes

Of the seven players currently on the Barça treatment table, two are likely to return to the fold in time for the trip to the Santiago Bernabéu: Andreas Christensen and Raphinha.

Denmark defender Christensen was out with illness against Olympiacos, but if his condition improves as expected, he will be available again during the week. Flick also hopes to be able to count on winger Raphinha, saying in his news conference ahead of the Champions League match: "He is a very important player and we hope to have him back for Sunday."

The Brazil forward was injured on Sept. 25 in Barça's 3-1 win at Real Oviedo. While it was initially estimated that he would be back by now, he has had a complication in his recovery that is preventing him from being with the group, although he is also expected to be on Flick's list to travel to Madrid.

Lewandowski, Olmo, Joan García ruled out

Two players who will not be able to travel to the Bernabéu are Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski, as they were injured on international duty during the October break.

Spain international Olmo, with a calf injury, and Poland captain Lewandowski, with a torn hamstring, are ruled out for the Clásico, although Flick hopes that both will return by mid-November.

Another player who will take a little longer to return is goalkeeper Joan García. Club sources have told ESPN that after Barça reported the goalkeeper's injury just 30 days before the Clásico and predicted he would be out for between a month and a month-and-a-half, the summer signing will have to wait to make his debut in El Clásico.

How long will Gavi and Ter Stegen be out?

The two long-term absentees are Marc-André ter Stegen and Gavi, who will have to wait to be available for Flick again.

Ter Stegen is expected to overcome his back problems soon, although is not likely to return to the pitch until 2026. Furthermore, with García ahead of him in the pecking order, it remains to be seen what his role in the team will be, or whether he will end up moving in the January transfer window in order to get playing time ahead of Germany's FIFA World Cup campaign.

As for midfielder Gavi, who underwent knee surgery on Sept. 24, the intention is for him to be available for the final stretch of the season, returning to competition in March or April. -- Lluís Bou