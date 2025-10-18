Paul Gascoigne has said that he "cannot change" his issues with alcohol and that he "will probably die as Gazza."

The former England midfielder rose to fame as one of the country's most gifted footballers, making his name at Newcastle before spells with Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton.

His life off the pitch has often been turbulent, with well-documented battles against alcoholism and depression.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the 58-year-old said he continues to relapse despite multiple stints in rehab.

"I have not changed, I cannot change, I would not know how to change," he said.

"I will probably die as Gazza. But I have nothing to hide. The whole country knows what I have done now."

But the Gateshead-born star says he has "no regrets."

"I have had a great life, travelled the world, had everything money can buy," he told the newspaper.

Paul Gascoigne has lived with alcohol addiction throughout his time in the spotlight. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Gascoigne, who won 57 caps between 1988 and 1998, scoring 10 international goals, and helped England reach the semifinals of the World Cup in 1990 and Euro 96, said he has long accepted his public image.

"Jimmy Greaves stopped drinking, but that is Jimmy Greaves," he said, referring to the former England striker.

"I am not Jimmy Greaves and I am not George Best. I don't get drunk because I hate my mum and dad or I hate the public. It is not about that. I do it for the sake of it.

"I might regret it. But I don't think about yesterday, I don't think about tomorrow. I just think about today and live for today."

Gascoigne is set to release a new book, "Eight," in which he promises to reveal the "real Gazza" for the first time.