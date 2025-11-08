Open Extended Reactions

Wolves' search for a new manager appears to be coming to an end after Middlesbrough head coach Rob Edwards was given permission to speak to them.

Middlesbrough said they had initially rejected Wolves' approach for their 42-year-old boss, on the proviso that he had only recently signed a three-year deal to replace Michael Carrick at the Riverside.

But the lure of a return to the club where he made 111 appearances as a player -- as well as serving as a coach -- appears to have proven too strong for Edwards, who has Premier League experience having managed Luton in the top flight two seasons ago.

Wolves sacked Vitor Pereira last weekend after a 10-game winless start to their league campaign, a run of form which has left them eight points shy of safety already. They play Chelsea on Saturday night.

Former Luton Town boss Rob Edwards looks likely to take over at Wolves. Trevor Wilkinson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Middlesbrough Football Club have, subject to the completion of an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, given head coach Rob Edwards permission to speak to Wolves," Middlesbrough said in a statement.

"We initially rejected an approach from Wolves on the basis that Rob signed a three-year contract with MFC less than six months ago.

"Following discussions with Rob we were disappointed to learn that he wanted to speak with Wolves regarding their head coach vacancy. We have now agreed terms with Wolves, subject to completion of the relevant paperwork.

"First-team coaches Adi Viveash and Harry Watling, and academy manager Craig Liddle, will take charge of team affairs for Saturday's game against Birmingham City at the Riverside."

Edwards joined Boro in the summer and currently has them sitting fourth in the Championship.