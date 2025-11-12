Open Extended Reactions

Wolves have confirmed Rob Edwards' arrival as the club's new head coach.

Edwards succeeds Vitor Pereira and is tasked with helping the Midlands club, who have earned just two points from their opening 11 games of the season, avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Former Luton Town boss joins the club from Middlesbrough after protracted negotiations. Edwards was absent from Middlesbrough's dugout for the team's 2-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday after the club gave him permission to speak to Wolves about their vacant managerial position.

Rob Edwards has been appointed as the new head coach of Wolves. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Middlesbrough had initially rejected Wolves' approach for Edwards on the proviso that he had only recently signed a three-year deal to replace Michael Carrick at the Riverside.

But after a breakthrough in negotiations, Edwards has returned to the club where he made 111 appearances as a player.

Edwards led Luton to the Premier League in 2023 and has also had a spell in charge at Watford, while Middlesbrough have mounted a promotion challenge this season and sit second in the Championship.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said the entire club needs to be refreshed with the philosophy of its new head coach.

Shi said: "I know Rob very well and I have seen his growth in different jobs. He's a very good person, he knows the club very well, he knows the city, the fans and he is very talented.

"When he was a youth coach here, he showed his tactical awareness, but after he took first-team jobs he started to grow his own identity, character and leadership.

"We need to refresh the whole club with a new coach's philosophy, bringing his own identity and ideas, and we can build on that.

"We are at a new chapter for the club and Rob will be a key piece of that."

