Matty Cash believes Poland teammate Robert Lewandowski can still rival Erling Haaland and Harry Kane as one of the best strikers in world football.

Lewandowski turned 37 in August but has scored seven goals in nine games for Barcelona this season and is set to lead Poland's attack in a crucial World Cup qualifying double-header against Netherlands and Malta, starting on Friday.

He is Poland's all-time top scorer with 87 goals from 161 games after establishing himself one of Europe's most prolific forwards ever since joining Borussia Dortmund from Lech Poznan in 2010 prior to an eight-year spell at Bayern Munich.

Haaland and Kane are in fine form this season for Manchester City and Bayern respectively but in an exclusive interview, Aston Villa defender Cash told ESPN's 'The Football Reporters' podcast: "Every time I click on LiveScore and I go on Barca, he's scored! So obviously he's getting a little bit older now, but his physique and stuff, he's still a beast.

"He's still got the hunger to score. Obviously Haaland and Kane might be a little bit younger than him and Haaland, he's on another level I think and he's only going to get better.

"But I think he [Lewandowski] is still at the level for sure. He's still scoring goals at the highest level, playing for one of the biggest clubs in Europe so he's still there."

Lewandowski is third in the Champions League goalscoring charts with 105 goals, behind Lionel Messi (129) and Cristiano Ronaldo (140).

He is one of only 15 players to have scored more than 700 goals for club and country in men's football, sitting 13th on that list and Cash said: "He's an inspiration to the country. If it wasn't for him, I don't think football would be as big.

"Last month when I was at Poland, I was actually going through his numbers just to have a look because he's an absolute beast, honestly.

"His hunger for goals and hunger for success is next level. To be with someone like that, working around them closely and seeing how they live their life only benefits you.

"His numbers, it's got to be [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi and then him for sure, and that just shows how good he is."