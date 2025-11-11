Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he has one or two years left in the game and has said the 2026 World Cup will "definitely" be his last.

The 40-year-old Portugal international was asked about his future in an interview via video link at the TOURISE Riyadh event on Tuesday, having told Piers Morgan Uncensored last week he would retire "soon."

He initially joked on Tuesday that "soon" meant "in 10 years" before adding: "When I mean soon ... I'm really enjoying the moment right now. As you know in football, when you reach some age you count the months very quick.

"So, the moment is good, I feel very good in this moment, I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I'm enjoying my game in the national team and Al Nassr, but of course, let's be honest, when I mean 'soon' it's probably one, two years I'll still be in the game."

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will definitely be his last. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Asked if that meant the 2026 World Cup would be his last, he replied: "Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old and I think it will be the moment, and in a big competition.

"As I told you before, I am enjoying the moment, but when I mean soon, it's really soon because I give everything for football, I'm in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything, I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national team -- I'm really proud.

"So let's enjoy the moment and live the moment."

- Cristiano Ronaldo's race to 1,000 goals: When will he get there?

- Man United's Amorim: 'Forget the past' after Ronaldo's worry

- Cristiano Ronaldo: Amorim can't perform miracles at Man United

The World Cup remains the biggest trophy to have so far eluded Ronaldo throughout an illustrious career, having won the Euros with Portugal in 2016.

Ronaldo signed a new two-year contract with Al Nassr in June.

Piers Morgan asked Ronaldo in an interview which aired last week when he would retire.

"Soon. But I think I will be prepared," Ronaldo said.

"It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably [I] will cry, yes ... I'm [an] open person. [It] will be very, very difficult, yes."

Portugal need just two points from games at Ireland on Thursday and hosting last-place Armenia on Sunday to qualify for the World Cup.

Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi are heading to their record sixth tournaments to break a tie with Lothar Matthäus, who played at three for West Germany and two with reunified Germany from 1982-98.