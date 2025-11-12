Open Extended Reactions

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has questioned Mohamed Salah's place in the defending champions' side, saying the days of the Egyptian forward starting every week "must stop."

After a stellar campaign last season on the way to Liverpool winning the Premier League and a new contract in the summer, Salah has struggled this season, registering just four league goals so far.

And, former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney, alongside Carragher, believes Salah may not be contributing to the side as much as required, leaving right-back Conor Bradley exposed, particularly in their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

"You need every player to work and I think this season teams have targeted [Liverpool] down the right," Rooney said on The Overlap.

Mohamed Salah has not met his usual goalscoring standards this term. (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

"Salah doesn't run back, there's an obvious concern for Liverpool down there because he's not getting back and not having the consistency of a right back playing every game.

"I think teams are targeting down that side. [Manchester] City done it and I felt sorry for Bradley, he needed help."

Carragher went on to question Salah, Liverpool's star man and talisman not too long ago, and his starting position under Arne Slot.

"If you're not scoring the goals at one end and you're leaving your team your exposed at the other you're basically getting nothing from this tactical ploy of allowing Mo Salah just to stay up top," Carragher said.

"So he's either got to come back [defensively] or you've got to play someone else.

"That's why I said a few weeks ago the days of Mo Salah starting every week especially away from home, have to stop."