Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson said he is "breathing football again" at Fenerbahce following eight years at Manchester City.

Ederson, 32, admitted he wasn't happy at City and had asked to leave the club in 2024.

He joined Fenerbahce in September on a permanent transfer and signed a three-year contract with the Turkish outfit.

"The season before this one I had tried to leave [City], but it didn't work out," Ederson in a news conference while on international duty with Brazil.

"That affected my performance; I had five injuries, I wasn't at my highest level. [Leaving City] was a decision I made with my family, I spoke with the club.

"There's no point in being at a giant winning club if you're not happy. I needed this change. With this change, I'm breathing football again and feeling the atmosphere of the games in Turkey, which is crazy."

Ederson was key to City's success under coach Pep Guardiola, including their treble season in 2022-23 and their run of four straight Premier League titles (2021-24).

"It was eight wonderful years with City and I won 18 titles, but I needed this change and a change of scenery," he said.

"When Fenerbahçe came along, I embraced it. I continue with my winning mentality, the same winning mentality I had at City and Benfica, and I want to win at Fenerbahçe too. Sometimes it's very good to have new challenges in your life, in your career. It brings new energy, many positive things, and something new inside you."

Ederson, who last played for Brazil in November 2024, is hoping to compete in his third World Cup next year.

He was included in Ancelotti's latest squad.

"I missed the last few call-ups because of injury, but my expectations [of making World Cup squad] are high," he said. "But no player has a guaranteed spot."

Ederson also has high hopes of helping Fenerbahce win their first domestic title since 2014.

"I'm very happy with this challenge," he said. "The club hasn't won a national title in a long time. I hope I can help recapture that glory and bring the club back to the top."