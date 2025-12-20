Erling Haaland matches Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League goal tally, in less than 50% of his matches

Erling Haaland breaks Alan Shearer's Premier League record by reaching 100 goals in just 111 appearances. (1:03)

Erling Haaland is swiftly rising up the ranks of the Premier League's greatest goalscorers.

The Manchester City striker became the fastest player to 50, then 100, Premier League goals.

Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals is the target for Haaland.

Erling Haaland is chasing down Cristiano Ronaldo's goal tally. Getty

But Haaland is first expected to race past the total goals recorded by legends and clinical scorers alike, including Cristiano Ronaldo who scored 103 times in the competition for Manchester United.

After notching No. 100 against Fulham at Craven Cottage, Haaland was goalless as City beat Sunderland 3-0. He struck twice away at Crystal Palace on Dec. 14 to extend his tally to 102.

Haaland's early strike against West Ham on Saturday was his 103rd in the competition, drawing him level with Ronaldo's output.

But Haaland has completed the feat in a remarkable 114 matches, compared to Ronaldo's 236.

But how many goals does he need to catch the other top scorers in Premier League history?

Top Premier League scorers - as Erling Haaland rises through the ranks