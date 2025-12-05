Open Extended Reactions

The United States has a new mascot, and it's definitely a good dog.

Ahead of Friday's World Cup draw, U.S. Soccer announced the team's mascot, which is inspired by a Chesapeake Bay retriever. The federation said the choice was made due to the retriever's "bright and happy disposition, courage, willingness to work, and intelligence," adding that it will wear No. 27 to represent the 27 national teams under U.S. Soccer's umbrella.

Let's give a warm welcome to our official U.S. Soccer Mascot 👀



🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WH4UzD6Qhs — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 5, 2025

The mascot has not yet been named. Fans can vote by becoming a U.S. Soccer insider and downloading its official app.

It's not the first time the U.S. has selected a canine mascot around a home World Cup. The 1994 World Cup, hosted by the United States, was represented by Striker, an earnest and friendly pup designed by the Warner Bros. Animation team. U.S. fans will be hoping the men's national team will embody the new mascot's traits at the 2026 World Cup, which begins June 11.