Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Marc Dos Santos has been named LAFC's head coach.

The longtime assistant to departing coach Steve Cherundolo was promoted Friday by general manager John Thorrington.

Dos Santos, a former coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps, becomes the third coach in LAFC history. He spent the past four seasons on Cherundolo's staff while LAFC won the 2022 MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield, reached the 2023 MLS Cup final and won the 2024 U.S. Open Cup.

- Hugo Lloris signs contract extension with LAFC

- MLS getting better beyond Messi's magic -- but no one seems to care

- MLS Cup in Miami is all about Messi. Can Vancouver crash the party?

"Marc understands as well as anyone what the best version of LAFC looks like -- an entertaining, front-foot style of play grounded in ambition, intensity and a collaborative culture that reflects who we are as a club," Thorrington said.

"He has earned the trust and belief of all of our players. From our emerging young talents to our most experienced stars, the support for Marc's appointment has been unanimous."

Marc Dos Santos will step up to become LAFC head coach. Tim Warner/Getty Images

LAFC finished Cherundolo's final season third in the Western Conference table with a strong surge after the midseason acquisition of Son Heung-Min.

But the season ended painfully last month with a penalty-kick shootout loss to Vancouver in the conference semifinals after failing to score a winning overtime goal while the Whitecaps went down to 10 men.

Cherundolo announced his impending departure last April after four seasons, with the longtime Hannover captain and U.S. national team defender citing his desire to move his wife and children back to their native Germany.

Dos Santos is a 48-year-old Canadian who was on LAFC's inaugural coaching staff under Bob Bradley in 2018. He landed the coaching job with Vancouver in November 2018 and stayed until August 2021, going 22-39-20 and never reaching the playoffs.

But Thorrington chose to promote from within his organization for his second straight coaching hire since Bradley's departure. Cherundolo was Thorrington's longtime friend and former teammate who led LAFC's USL affiliate before getting the top job.

"This is a special club," Dos Santos said. "You feel it the moment you step into the training facility or stadium, when you meet the people who work here, and when you see the passion of everyone involved. The ambition here is clear in the way we approach each day and in the standards we set for ourselves.

"My focus now is to build on the strong foundation and culture that's already in place."

Dos Santos, a Montreal native, also spent two seasons coaching professionally in Brazil.

He inherits a team built around the dynamic attacking duo of Son and MLS star Denis Bouanga in front of veteran French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, but likely needing talent upgrades at other positions to contend with MLS' best.

Dos Santos' debut match will be at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Feb. 21 when LAFC hosts Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

"Marc has long been a part of LAFC's amazing culture, and his presence provides all the positives of that continuity," LAFC owner Bennett Rosenthal said. "He also brings fresh ideas and new approaches that will continue to elevate the black and gold standard."