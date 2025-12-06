Charlton fan dies after medical emergency during Portsmouth clash

Charlton have confirmed that the fan at the centre of a medical emergency during their match against Portsmouth on Saturday has died.

The early Championship kickoff was halted in the 12th minute with the score at 0-0 due to a home supporter requiring medical assistance in the lower tier of the Covered End. The teams were taken off the pitch six minutes later by referee Matthew Donohue.

Fans close to the incident made enough noise to signal to Donohue that there was a serious problem in the stand.

Paramedics attended to the supporter for around a further 12 minutes before they were stretchered out of the stadium.

Charlton's game against Portsmouth was abandoned on Saturday. James Fearn - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

Around two hours later, Charlton confirmed the supporter had passed away.

"The club are devastated to report that a Charlton Athletic supporter has died following a medical emergency during today's game at The Valley against Portsmouth," a club statement read.

"The match was halted in the 12th minute while the supporter received treatment and was subsequently postponed.

"The club would like to thank the Charlton staff and first responders who did everything they could, but sadly the supporter later passed away in hospital.

"The club are grateful to supporters in attendance and the Portsmouth players and staff for their patience and understanding as this tragedy unfolded."

Information from PA was used in this report.