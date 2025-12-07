Cardiff City's case against Nantes over the death of Emiliano Sala is due to be heard in a French court on Monday.

The Welsh club are seeking losses of more than £100 million ($133.4 million) from the French outfit in a negligence claim, covering the Argentinian striker's £15 million transfer fee and losses of other potential earnings.

Sala, 28, died in January 2019 when the light aircraft he was travelling in to link up with the Bluebirds after the clubs concluded a deal crashed into the English Channel.

Cardiff's contention is that Nantes are responsible, claiming the flight was organised by the agent enlisted by the French club.

The case was originally due to be heard in September, but was adjourned until December following a request from Nantes.

A statement from Cardiff issued on Sunday read: "Tomorrow, Nantes' commercial court will finally hear the substance of Cardiff City Football Club's case against FC Nantes.

"The hearing marks another step towards uncovering the truth and establishing more accountability in football."

Cardiff, now in League One, were a Premier League club at the time of the tragedy.

The Press Association has contacted FC Nantes for comment.