Intercontinental Cup: PSG want to avoid 'great team' Flamengo - Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique wants to avoid facing Brazilian champions Flamengo in the Intercontinental Cup final on Dec. 17.

Flamengo edged Mexican club Cruz Azul, 2-1, in Wednesday's Derby of the Americas in Qatar and will now take on reigning CAF champions Pyramids FC in Saturday's semifinal.

"I prefer Pyramids, whom I don't know, but who can surely beat us, too," Enrique said. "But my preference isn't Flamengo, that's clear to me."

Flamengo, who beat eventual champions Chelsea, 3-1, in the FIFA Club World Cup in June before being eliminated by Bayern Munich in the round of 16, have gone from strength to strength since.

They defeated Palmeiras in late November to lift the Copa Libertadores trophy and four days later won the Brazilian Serie A title.

Former Atlético Madrid and Chelsea defender Filipe Luís, 40, has guided Flamengo to five titles since being appointed head coach in Oct. 2024.

"Yes, yes, we've seen them," Luis Enrique said. "We haven't analysed them deeply, but we know them. We saw them at the Club World Cup in the summer. They're a great team, with quality and experienced players and a great coach."

Champions League holders PSG qualified directly for the Intercontinental Cup final.

Luis Enrique's men were held to a goalless draw at Athletic Club in Wednesday's Champions League and play at Metz in Ligue 1 on Saturday before travelling to Qatar for the Intercontinental Cup final.