Xabi Alonso 'coaching, not managing' Real Madrid - Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry has called on Real Madrid to give their manager Xabi Alonso more time in the job, calling the idea that his future is already in doubt "ludicrous."

Several of Real's squad defended Alonso publicly following their 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League last night -- with Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham among them.

Speaking to CBS, Thierry Henry acknowledged the way clubs like Real Madrid operate, but scorned the idea that Alonso's job could be in jeopardy.

"I find it always ludicrous that a manager can be in trouble after being six months in a job," Henry said.

Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid have lost two of their last eight matches in all competitions. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)

"But you know at a club the level of Real Madrid or Barcelona... you can wake up and hear some bad news, because things might change.

"I don't think they should question the coach. If you have a coach in position, you try to see what he can do," the Frenchman added. Alonso's tenure leading Los Blancos began in June after departing Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the domestic double in 2024, and going undefeated in the Bundesliga that year. However, a fast start in the Spanish capital has since lagged -- and Real have won just two of their last eight in all competitions.

According to ESPN sources, executives had met after a league defeat to Celta Vigo at the weekend to discuss their options. Henry also explained that Alonso's management style may require some tweaking. "He's coaching too much, for some people, and not managing enough."

"I don't personally agree with it, but that's the way it is. I feel sorry for Alonso because you can see what he did with Leverkusen when he was able to coach a team who was going to listen to what he was going to do."

Clarifying the difference between the two concepts, Henry summarised:

"You have guys who will just let the players be players.

"At Barcelona, they create coaches. They have a style of play that they need to respect, and it is respected via the core of the club.

"At Madrid, it is a different approach. It is 90% players, 10% coach. You need to let them drive the car. Sometimes ego kicks in."

The former Arsenal and Barcelona forward conceded that some coaches just have to let certain issues go -- like being late to a team meal or meeting -- for the sake of not upsetting a star player who will be key in potential victory.

Real find themselves four points behind Barcelona heading into their La Liga clash with Alaves this Sunday.