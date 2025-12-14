Sunderland vs Newcastle United LIVE: Latest updates from crunch Tyne-Wear derby

Open Extended Reactions

Sunderland host Newcastle United in the first Premier League Tyne-Wear derby in nearly a decade with the two sides separated by just a point and much at stake -- in table positions, head-to-head records and above all, pride -- and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Sunderland vs Newcastle: Preview

Sunderland, back in the Premier League with a bang, are sat 10th with 23 points. Newcastle, recovering after a slow start to the season after the departure of star forward Alexander Isak, are 12th with 22 points. As derbies go, that's about as tight as it gets on the points table and that lends additional bite to a fixture that rarely lacks for bite.

The rivalries between the two towns extend back to the mid-17th century, and the two singular clubs that represent them are soaked in it. The two may have only won one major domestic trophy between them in the past half-century, Sunderland may have been in the lower divisions for the past eight years, Newcastle may have loftier ambitions than ever after the PIF takeover... but this derby's history surmounts all that, and that's what makes it such a must-watch.

The Tyne-Wear derby is back. For Sunderland and Newcastle fans, it never left

Newcastle have 54 wins in 157 derbies (excl. friendlies), Sunderland have 53 - and the home side will be keen to draw level with their rivals.

Eddie Howe's side have been mercurial this season, but when on song they can test anyone. Just ask Manchester City. Capable equally of pragmatism and all-out attacking intensity, it'll be interesting to see what approach Howe adopts at the Stadium of Light.

Regis le Bris' side have been the surprise of the campaign so far, but a win here would prove a massive marker of just how good they've been -- three more points would guarantee them a better points tally than any of the three promoted teams amassed last season. In less than half the time. Pragmatic, defensive-minded and result-obsessed, le Bris' tactics have worked in some big games (not so much in others), but this is one match in which the home fans will be hoping more than any that it pays off.