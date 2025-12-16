Open Extended Reactions

MEXICO CITY -- Former Arsenal, Juventus and Cardiff City midfielder Aaron Ramsey has left Mexico after a brief stint with top-tier Pumas UNAM where he missed league matches and several practices while looking for his lost dog.

The 34-year-old Ramsey signed a one-year deal with Pumas on July 1, but he was hampered by injuries and only appeared in six matches in all competitions, scoring one goal.

"I would like to thank the Mexican people for their kindness and generosity and making me and my family feel so welcome in Mexico City. I also want to give a big thanks to the manager, the coaching staff and particularly the medical staff for helping me through what was a difficult time with injuries," Ramsey posted on social media.

Besides his injuries, the Wales star missed a couple of matches and several practices while looking for his lost dog Haley, which went missing early October after being left at a dog shelter in the city of Dolores, in Guanajuato, an industrial and agricultural state located in central Mexico.

Aaron Ramsey has not played for Pumas since September and made just six appearances after signing in July. Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Ramsey eventually returned to the team for rehabilitation for his injuries, but after a week in the facilities, he flew back to Europe.

"With a lot of hard work, I was ready and match fit for the remaining games and I was looking forward to giving my best to the Pumas," Ramsey added. "Unfortunately, my contract was terminated which was a surprise and obviously disappointing. Therefore, I had no choice but to come home to Wales."

The Mexican side has not responded to Ramsey's social media claims made Monday.

Pumas, which also signed former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas hoping to advance to postseason play, was eliminated from contention and the team fired Miguel Mejia Baron and Eduardo Saracho, both of whom signed Ramsey.

Ramsey finished the final three games of the 2024-25 season as Cardiff's interim manager after it was relegated from England's League Championship to third-tier League One.

With 86 appearances for Wales, he helped his country reach the Euro 2016 semifinals.