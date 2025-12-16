FIFA Best Awards 2025: Ousmane Dembélé, Aitana Bonmatí and England's Sarina Wiegman win big - as it happened

Open Extended Reactions

FIFA's The Best Awards were back for another year with the eyes of the footballing world turning to Doha, Qatar with Paris-Saint Germain's Ousmane Dembélé and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí earning the big prizes.

Dembélé was named The Best men's player for 2025 while Bonmatí scooped up the women's title for the third year on the bounce.

The Lionesses also enjoyed a successful evening with Sarina Wiegman named as The Best women's coach and Hannah Hampton taking The Best goalkeeper award.

PSG's Champions League winning manager Luis Enrique was named The Best men's coach.

Elsewhere, the fan favourite Puskás award went to Club Atlético Independiente's Santiago Montiel earlier in the day and the 2025 Marta award to Lizbeth Ovalle for a reverse scorpion kick.

Recap how the night unfolded with ESPN below.