Arsenal boss Renee Slegers: 'Not in our hands but will chase' top 4 UWCL spot

Arsenal are targeting a spot in the top four of the Women's Champions League table ahead of Wednesday's trip to Belgium to face OH Leuven.

The reigning champions currently sit in eighth place -- which would put them into a playoff -- with only the leading four teams qualifying directly for the quarterfinals.

But the standings could not be closer, with Arsenal only one point behind Juventus in fourth going into the final round of group matches.

Renee Slegers' side are on a good run, having won all their matches in December so far, and the Dutchwoman said: "Five games this block in different competitions and the first three games we're of course happy with the results, and now we go into tomorrow.

"It's an important one for us, it's the last one in the Champions League and we go for three points. It's not within our hands but we'll try to chase those top four positions.

"But Leuven will have to go for something as well so it's going to be an interesting game. All games will be played at the same time so scenarios can change in an instant."

Leuven are not yet guaranteed a spot in the playoffs as the last side in the top 12.

Manchester United face fourth-placed Juventus away with boss Marc Skinner looking to bounce back from one-sided defeats to Wolfsburg and Lyon in their previous European games.

"Results haven't been what we want, but performances certainly have been, so I'm looking forward to taking on a totally different side to what we usually play, in terms of the style," he said.

"They are a fantastic team, and one that we have a lot of respect for, but we're going to try and go above them in the table, with a win."

Natalie Bjorn is set for a spell out of the Chelsea team with injury and will miss Wednesday's meeting with Wolfsburg, which the Blues must win to guarantee a top-four finish.

Sonia Bompastor said: "Nat has picked up an injury in a training session after coming back from the international break. We are still assessing her to see how long it will be, but we won't see her for the next few weeks."

Real Madrid will have high hopes of pushing into the top four with victory over already-eliminated Twente, while leaders Barcelona and second-placed Lyon -- the two teams to have wrapped up their top-four spots -- travel to Paris FC and host Atletico Madrid respectively.