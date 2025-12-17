What is the FIFA Intercontinental Cup? How to watch 2025 final?

Open Extended Reactions

The Intercontinental Cup is actually a long-standing FIFA tournament that's returning with a new format and name. It pits the winners of the premier continental club competitions across seven confederations against each other.

The tournament, first played under this name in Qatar in 2024, replaced the old knockout format Club World Cup (held between 2005 and 2023), with Real Madrid beating Mexico's Pachuca in the final. In this edition's final, European champions Paris Saint-Germain will play South America's champs, Flamengo.

Wait, what about the Club World Cup that was held this summer?

The Intercontinental Cup is more faithful to the original concept of the tournament.

The Club World Cup (CWC) has now morphed into a very different, much more expanded format with 32 teams that had FIFA World Cup-style group stages and knockouts.

The United States hosted the first edition of the CWC -- won by Chelsea, who beat PSG 3-0 in the final, and will be held once every four years. The Intercontinental Cup, meanwhile, will remain an annual tournament.

Who's playing this FIFA Intercontinental Cup then?

Al Ahli (winners of AFC Champions League Elite) from Asia Pyramids FC (CAF Champions League) from Africa Flamengo (Copa Libertadores) from South America Cruz Azul (CONCACAF Champions Cup) from North America Auckland City (OFC Professional League) from Oceania Paris Saint-Germain (UEFA Champions League) from Europe.

Pyramids beat Auckland City and Al Ahli before losing to Flamengo. The South American champions beat Cruz Azul before beating Pyramids... and setting up a date with PSG, who entered the final directly.

When is the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final?

Date: December 17, Wednesday

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar

Time: 5 p.m. UK (8 p.m. local, 10.30 p.m. IST, 12 p.m. EST)

Where can we watch the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final?

Fans in the US and UK can watch on DAZN as well as FIFA+, the world body's online streaming platform. You can also follow it with ESPN's live updates.