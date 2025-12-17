Chelsea, Arsenal, Man United live updates from Women's Champions League

Ali Krieger gives her preedictions for the final week of UEFA Women's Champions League group stage games, and why she thinks Arsenal will not make the top four. (1:19)

All 18 teams are in action on the final day of the league phase of the Women's Champions League and you can follow all the action live on ESPN.

Barcelona and OL Lyonnes are the only two sides to have their place secured in the quarterfinals, with all three English sides in with a chance of securing a top-four finish and avoiding the additional playoff round.

Women's Super League champions Chelsea face German heavyweights Wolfsburg knowing that a win will be enough to seal a place in the top four. However, Manchester United and Arsenal, who face away trips to Juventus and OH Leuven, respectively, need other results to go their way to go straight to the quarterfinals.

Tune in below for live updates from what promises to be a fascinating night of European action.