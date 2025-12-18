England's Sarina Wiegman wins historic award at Dutch gala

Open Extended Reactions

England manager Sarina Wiegman made history by becoming the first-ever woman to win the Coach of the Year award at the prestigious NOC*NSF Sportgala on Wednesday.

NOC*NSF is the body that oversees all sports in Netherlands and its annual gala recognises the top performers and achievers from the country.

Wiegman won the honour for her efforts in leading England to their second-successive European Championship crown in Switzerland earlier this year.

It's the second award she has won this week, picking up the women's coach of the year award at The Best FIFA Football Awards on Tuesday.

Sarina Wiegman has won two Euros titles with England. Getty

Eelco Meenhorst, the coach of the Dutch rowing team, had won the award in each of the previous two years. Louis van Gaal, Guus Hiddink and Bert van Marwijk are the other football managers to have won this award in the past.

- Chloe Kelly on BBC SPOTY: 'Women's sport is here to stay'

- England Homecoming Series takeaways: A look into the Lionesses future

"I hope I can be an inspiration to a lot of people especially girls and women," wrote on social media, along with a picture of her holding the award.

"Especially the women who like coaches, I'd like to challenge to do it!

"Go after your dreams. It's such a beautiful profession: connecting people, getting the best out of yourself and your team, at any level."